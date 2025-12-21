Muscat: Reinforcing its role as a partner in strengthening Oman’s financial ecosystem through meaningful, customer-focused innovation, Sohar International, together with its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, has launched a new raffle draw campaign that brings added value to everyday spending. Building on the recent introduction of the Maal debit card, the campaign invites customers to experience the ease and reliability of a nationally developed payment solution—while enjoying the excitement of monthly rewards. Customers and non-customers who order and activate their Maal debit cards through Sohar International or Sohar Islamic will be entered into monthly raffle draws, with prizes totalling OMR 12,000 awarded to multiple winners.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “National payment initiatives achieve scale when they are actively supported at the institutional level and implemented through practical engagement initiatives that encourage participation. At Sohar International, we approach this responsibility by aligning national frameworks with initiatives that integrate seamlessly into everyday banking activity. Through this approach, we seek to reinforce confidence in locally developed payment systems and contribute to the long-term resilience of Oman’s financial ecosystem.”

Customers and non-customers who order and activate their Maal debit cards through Sohar International will be eligible to enter a monthly raffle draw with a total prize pool of OMR 10,000, distributed among 20 winners, with each winner receiving OMR 500. Similarly, customers and non-customers who obtain and activate their Maal debit cards through Sohar Islamic will be eligible to participate in a monthly raffle draw totaling OMR 2,000, awarded to four winners, with each winner receiving OMR 500. Customers who applied for their Maal debit cards prior to the campaign period are also eligible to participate, reinforcing inclusivity and sustained engagement beyond initial sign-ups.

The Maal debit card is a domestic payment solution developed by the Central Bank of Oman to strengthen the country’s digital payments infrastructure and advance financial self-reliance. Integrated with OmanNet, the national payment network, the card enables secure transactions at point-of-sale terminals, ATM cash withdrawals, and e-commerce payments within Oman. Issued free of charge by Sohar International and Sohar Islamic, the Maal debit card can be ordered seamlessly through the respective mobile banking applications, further supporting the shift toward cashless transactions while reinforcing the role of national platforms in everyday financial activity across the Sultanate.

Through initiatives such as this, Sohar International, together with Sohar Islamic, continues to demonstrate its commitment to translating national priorities into tangible customer experiences, reinforcing its role as a trusted financial partner supporting the practical evolution of Oman’s payments environment.

