Muscat: Reinforcing their commitment to delivering greater value and rewarding everyday experiences, Sohar International and its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Air, unlocking exclusive travel benefits for their customers and laying the foundation for a broader collaboration across travel and customer engagement. The agreement was signed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, and Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air.

The partnership will be launched through a summer travel cashback campaign running from 16 to 30 June 2026. During the two-week campaign period, eligible Sohar International and Sohar Islamic credit cardholders who spend a minimum of OMR 100 on Oman Air bookings will be automatically entered into a draw to win 50% cashback. The campaign will reward 600 Sohar International customers and 196 Sohar Islamic customers, providing added value for those planning their next trip.

Making it even more appealing, customers booking through Oman Air's global sale - which offers up to 25% off fares to select destinations across the airline's network and up to 50% off baggage - during the campaign period, are also eligible to win.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to building an integrated ecosystem of services and solutions that deliver meaningful value to our customers and extend beyond the traditional scope of banking. As customer expectations and lifestyles continue to evolve, financial institutions are increasingly expected to play a broader role in enabling the experiences that matter most to people and enhancing their overall quality of life. Travel, in particular, has become an essential enabler of business, tourism, and cultural connectivity. Against this backdrop, our collaboration with Oman Air is designed to create more seamless and rewarding experiences by bringing together financial services and everyday lifestyle needs in a way that is both relevant and convenient for our customers. Furthermore, this agreement reflects our belief in the importance of strategic partnerships as a catalyst for supporting key sectors that contribute to economic growth and diversification, particularly aviation and tourism. This aligns closely with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s broader development agenda. Through this collaboration, we look forward to introducing innovative initiatives that strengthen customer engagement, deliver sustainable value, and contribute to reinforcing Oman’s position as a growing hub for business, travel, and integrated services."

From his side, Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air said: “We're delighted to partner with Sohar International and Sohar Islamic on this exclusive cash back promotion. As travel demand continues to grow, and particularly as we enter the peak summer season, Initiatives like this provide an added benefit for customers planning their next trip. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with partners who share our customer-first approach and support our ambition to make every flight an exceptional experience.”

Sohar International’s credit cards are designed to provide customers with a rewarding, secure, and convenient payment experience. Cardholders can enjoy exclusive offers, discounts, and privileges through the Sohar Rewards programme, while earning rewards on their everyday spending. To enhance financial flexibility, customers can convert eligible purchases into affordable monthly instalments through the Easy Payment Plan, with repayment periods of up to 24 months at 0% interest. The cards also support seamless local and international transactions, making them a reliable companion for shopping, travel, dining, and daily expenses.

In addition, selected premium card categories offer access to enhanced lifestyle benefits and exclusive banking services tailored to affluent and wealth management customers. By combining rewarding experiences, flexible payment options, and premium privileges, Sohar International’s credit cards help customers maximize the value of their spending while enjoying greater convenience and financial flexibility.

Beyond the campaign, the MoU establishes a framework for exploring future co-branded opportunities and strategic initiatives that leverage the strengths of both organizations. More than a standalone promotion, the partnership reflects a shared ambition to create integrated customer experiences, strengthen customer loyalty, and contribute to the continued evolution of Oman’s banking, travel, and service sectors.

Customers can visit SIB.om for details on the credit cards eligible for the 50% cashback offer. For additional information about the promotion and to make travel bookings, please visit omanair.com. The offer is subject to the applicable terms and conditions of both Sohar International and Oman Air.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY), a member of the oneworld Alliance, began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East’s most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.