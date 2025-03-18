Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, recently partnered with Ooredoo Business to introduce innovative solutions for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This strategic alliance underscores the bank’s dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of financial empowerment for businesses. Through this collaboration, Sohar International is set to provide an exclusive suite of offerings—including complimentary fixed services, flexible device financing, a compelling mobile offer, customizable Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions, an attractive Riyada card benefit, and enhanced communication tools – all aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs, and fostering sustainable growth.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “Partnering with industry leaders like Ooredoo reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class services while fostering an ecosystem that drives innovation and operational excellence. This initiative reflects a strategic, forward-thinking approach to financial services, where every element is designed for the customer’s success. With this comprehensive package, we provide SME clients with essential tools to enhance efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.”

Mr. Saied Al-Lawati, Director of Business Marketing and ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, “Ooredoo recognizes the evolving needs of SMEs and the challenges of staying competitive in a digital-first world. By simplifying connectivity and financial access, we enable smarter operations, seamless growth, and long-term success for businesses in Oman.”

Beyond traditional banking, Sohar International forges strategic alliances to enhance customer value. A key highlight of this exclusive package that can be offered to Sohar International customers is the Complimentary Fixed Services, providing two months of free fixed-line rental to ease costs. Additionally, Flexible Device Financing allows businesses, after a three-month qualifying period, to acquire up to five state-of-the-art devices through competitive installment plans—ensuring they stay ahead of technological advancements without heavy upfront costs. Riyada Card Holders receive a 50% discount on Fixed Business Internet and Shahry Business Digital Plans, along with 1,000 free bulk SMS messages to expand business reach and engagement.

With a track record of championing business growth, Sohar International remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting SMEs—the backbone of Oman’s economy. As the bank continues to expand its suite of SME-centric solutions, it reaffirms its position as a trusted partner, delivering seamless, integrated, and future-ready financial services that drive long-term success.

