Applauds the transformation of real estate registration services through leading-edge use of technologies and elevated customer experiences across the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) awarded ‘Excellence in Real Estate services’ to The National Real Estate Registration Services company (RER), the exclusive operator of real estate registration activities in Saudi Arabia. This award recognizes the Registry’s endeavors that improved and enhanced real estate related services and achieved the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in upgrading real estate wealth in the Kingdom.

This recognition of excellence was handed over to Mr. Eng. Yasser Al Kathlan, CTO, The National Real Estate Registration Services company (RER), by Mr. Mamdouh Al Olayan Country Manager – Saudi Arabia, Software AG in a ceremonial event organized at LEAP 2024. Real Estate Registry has adopted Software AG’s Alfabet technology leading to a broad and easy to use configuration that digitized and centralized real estate led services and processes. The digital architecture domains hosted and linked all stakeholders on a unified platform in line with the Registry’s objectives to provide real estate sector efficiency with credibility and transparency. The implementation built effective information systems streamlining stakeholder services and management. This fully supported and strengthened the existing systems of the registry, further shaping the competitive landscape of real estate in the country.

Eng. Yasser Al Kathlan, CTO, The National Real Estate Registration Services company (RER) stated, ”At RER we strive to offer the best digital services to all beneficiaries by adopting modern and emerging technologies such as AI & Analytics, and blockchain to accelerate the digital transformation of the real estate industry, and to provide a secure and reliable world class customer experience .

It is important to partner with leading companies and businesses to prioritize user experience. Our goal is to create an integrated, user-friendly platform that offers the most seamless experience to users. Constant innovation is important to keep our e-digital and operations at the forefront of technological advancement.

Adopting Software AG's Alfabet has added value to our digital platform development and allowed for full visibility to all registry processes and areas to improve them utilizing the advanced technology solutions”.

Mamdouh Al Olayan, Country Manager – Saudi Arabia, Software AG, said: “RER has redefined the state of real estate services to stakeholders at large – partners and customers - commercial and individual. Real Estate Registry’s system enhancement using Alfabet from Software AG enables the registry to fuel innovation in real estate services and adapt to changing customer needs, in addition to elevated experiences through deeper data analytics and reliable services within the confines of regulatory compliance. This has led to a centralized repository and modeling capability as a single source of truth to maintain and strengthen customer and partner confidence and relationships We truly applaud and celebrate their success and are extremely pleased to be a part of their journey.”

