UAE: Global technology company Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) and Meerana Technologies, a home grown digitalization company that aims to connect the world through the power of IoT and blockchain, have signed a strategic partnership to optimize future business and operational models that drive new business value in line with the region’s ambition to boost digital economies.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Matar Almehairi - Chief Executive Officer, Meerana Technologies and Mr. Rami Kichli – Senior Vice President, Middle East and Turkey of Software AG at GITEX Global 2022. Under the alliance and as a leading partner to global software companies, Meerana Technologies will enable enterprises to unlock future business value by capitalizing on the power of data via Software AG’s full-range of cutting edge solutions across IoT, Integration, API Management, Business & IT Transformation technologies. This will further facilitate remodeling of systems and speed, agility, resilience and scalability across enterprises.

H.E. Matar Almehairi - Chief Executive Officer, Meerana Technologies said: “Meerana's mission is to build the most trusted community and deliver the high-quality services. and our Partnership with Software AG will ensure that.”

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG said: “The fact that digital transformation is inevitable in present times is no secret. Companies are realizing it as a key enabler of infusing innovation for building a vibrant and strong economy. We’re delighted to welcome Meerana Technologies into our ever-expanding partner network. With our joint vision for digitalization and building and simplifying truly connected enterprises, we see an exciting journey ahead of us towards a prosperous digital economy.”

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers its partners to better deliver outcomes based on its products to meet evolving customer’s needs. Software AG’s products in API & Integration, IoT and analytics and business transformation are highly regarded and consistently ranked as leaders by multiple industry analysts.