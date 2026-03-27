Dubai, UAE, SoDa today announced the deployment of TAIM Insight Hub in Microsoft Azure, giving organizations a powerful new way to turn scattered business information into trusted, usable intelligence at scale.

Built for enterprises managing growing volumes of disconnected and unstructured data, TAIM Insight Hub helps organizations bring knowledge together in one intelligent environment. The platform makes internal information easier to discover, interpret, and apply by allowing employees to engage with corporate knowledge in natural language. Rather than navigating multiple systems and repositories, users can ask direct questions and receive relevant, context-aware answers supported by explainable AI.

“Deploying TAIM Insight Hub in Microsoft Azure is a major step in helping our clients scale AI with confidence,” said Pavel Zemlianoi, Client Solutions Director at SoDa. “Organizations need more than access to data — they need clarity, speed, and trust. TAIM delivers that through an intuitive experience, while Azure provides the resilient cloud foundation needed for enterprise-grade performance, security, and growth.”

The deployment of TAIM Insight Hub in Microsoft Azure delivers clear advantages for clients seeking to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining the standards required by modern enterprises. Azure gives organizations the ability to scale resources as business needs evolve, supporting increasing data volumes, user demand, and more advanced AI workloads without compromising performance. Its enterprise-grade security capabilities help protect sensitive information through strong identity management, monitoring, and threat protection, while its resilient global infrastructure supports high availability and reliability for business-critical operations.

By leveraging Microsoft Azure, clients can also gain greater operational agility and cost efficiency. Cloud infrastructure reduces the burden of large upfront investment in on-premises systems and gives organizations more flexibility in how they manage capacity, infrastructure, and IT operations. Just as importantly, Azure provides a future-ready foundation for long-term AI transformation, governance, and growth, ensuring TAIM Insight Hub can evolve alongside changing business priorities.

TAIM Insight Hub’s deployment in Azure reflects SoDa’s commitment to delivering practical, trusted AI solutions that create measurable business impact. By combining intelligent knowledge access with secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, SoDa is helping enterprises move from information overload to insight-led action.

About SoDa:

SoDa (https://s-o-d-a.com) is UAE-based AI and data analytics consultancy which develops advanced AI-driven solutions that help organizations turn data into measurable business value.

Media contacts:

Svetlana Vronskaya, Svetlana.vronskaya@s-o-d-a.com