Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, proudly announces its first official client in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Salam Telecom. The team was on ground at LEAP 2025 that took place from the 9th – 12th of February, covering the event on behalf of Salam Telecom and marking a significant milestone in SOCIALEYEZ’s regional expansion.

Ahmad Dahduli, General Manager of SOCIALEYEZ KSA, expressed his excitement: “Our partnership with Salam Telecom is a testament to SOCIALEYEZ’s commitment to delivering innovative and impactful digital strategies in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to driving meaningful engagement and storytelling for brands in this dynamic market.”

Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ, added: “Expanding into KSA has been a key goal for us, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Salam Telecom. As we immerse ourselves in the Kingdom’s thriving digital ecosystem, we are eager to bring our expertise in creative strategy, content creation and social engagement to new heights.”

As part of this partnership, SOCIALEYEZ will provide a full suite of social media services, including content development, community management, influencer collaborations and data-driven insights. By leveraging cutting-edge strategies and platform expertise, the team aims to enhance Salam Telecom’s digital presence and create impactful connections with audiences across Saudi Arabia.

To schedule an interview, or for further information please contact Brazen MENA

E: SOCIALEYEZ@brazenmena.com | T: +971 4 240 8395