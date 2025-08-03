Abha – The Social Development Bank launched the "Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration" event as part of the "Asir is More Beautiful" Diwaniya, in strategic partnership with the Italian Institute of Contemporary Art, an expert in artistic jewelry design and production that focuses on empowering craftsmen and freelancers in the Asir region.

The event offers specialized training in creating handicrafts using copper and gold leaf, reflecting national identity while aligning with contemporary artistic trends. It draws inspiration from local cultural heritage, particularly the Asir al-Qatt art, to reimagine traditional techniques in a modern context, capturing the spirit and cultural uniqueness of the region.

This initiative aims to enhance participants' technical and production skills in metal forming and professional techniques, ensuring they can produce high-quality pieces that meet market demands. Additionally, it seeks to transform these skills into sustainable economic opportunities by enabling participants to design and implement marketable models for the hospitality, hotel, and luxury gift sectors.

The event witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Social Development Bank and the Italian Institute of Contemporary Art (IICA), one of the world's leading institutes specializing in contemporary craft design and artistic jewelry making. This agreement is part of the bank's efforts to expand its international partnerships and aims to transfer global expertise to the local market by offering specialized training programs in several regions of the Kingdom, supporting the empowerment of productive groups, and enhancing their competitiveness.

The event also hosted a session titled "Asir's Most Splendid Diwaniya," which featured a group of entrepreneurs, investors, and local experts. It addressed strategic themes related to the integration of the crafts and tourism sectors, the role of freelance work in enhancing project readiness and reducing costs for seasonal establishments, and ways to invest in local resources and develop culturally relevant products. This will contribute to raising the economic value of national crafts and linking them to tourism and hospitality.

The "Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration" event reflects the Social Development Bank's commitment to empowering craft and creative project owners by transforming skills into economic opportunities. Since launching its specialized training program in 2023, the bank has trained over 300 beneficiaries, created 250 quality products, and qualified 30% of participants for financing, enabling more than 150 productive families to expand their businesses. Over the last two years, this program has implemented more than 15 training programs, with 40% of participants receiving funding, resulting in a 40% increase in sales for existing projects. The program also organized seven dialogue forums to foster collaboration with supporting entities.

The event serves as a key interactive track within this training program, linking productive families and self-employed individuals with investors, and enhancing the integration of crafts and tourism in the Aseer region. This highlights the crucial role of handicrafts in the tourism experience and the importance of self-employment in the local hospitality sector.