Cairo: A groundbreaking initiative to make their services more inclusive and tackle social injustice, inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, is providing free bounces and special benefits to two drivers with disabilities who have recently started working through the inDrive platform.

In December 2023, inDrive launched a project in Morocco to support disabled drivers, assisting Tangiers-based driver Badr El Din to join and work through the platform. Now the company is extending the project to Egypt, where inDrive is similarly assisting Arafa Nasser and Mahmoud Hanafy, and providing them with special benefits and bounces.

Moataz Toba, Business Development Representative for inDrive MENA stated that:” Absolutely, such initiatives from inDrive can indeed have a significant positive impact on the lives of drivers facing harsh conditions, particularly those dealing with health challenges. Providing practical support like free bonuses and gifts sends a powerful message of inclusivity and empathy, and demonstrates our commitment to supporting their well-being.”

Despite being amputees, both Arafa Nasser and Mahmoud Hanafy play professional soccer for amputees – and now, they are balancing their sporting careers with working as local drivers on the inDrive platform.

Nasser and Hanafy’s dedication to both their sport and jobs demonstrates their strong work ethic and incredible determination. It's also a testament to the flexibility that platforms like inDrive can provide, allowing individuals to pursue their passions, while also earning a living. Drivers using the application can work according to their own schedules, as and when it suits them.

Fostering a more inclusive and diverse work environment

With Arafa Nasser, Mahmoud Hanafy, and Badr El Din all having successfully joined the platform as drivers, inDrive is considering launching a special program in Egypt to attract more people with disabilities to come on board. Anyone who is able to drive well – despite physical challenges – should be able to use the platform to earn a living.

The company therefore encourages licensed drivers with physical disabilities who want to join the platform, to write to the company's support service. inDrive managers will conduct a personal consultation on how to use the service to earn money.

Moataz added: “Initiatives like this have the potential to inspire other companies across various industries to take similar steps in supporting their local communities. We hope that by setting an example of corporate social responsibility and compassion, inDrive's initiative could spark a ripple effect, encouraging other businesses to consider how they can make a positive impact on the lives of their stakeholders”.

It’s worth mentioning inDrive supports people with disabilities in the framework of non-profit sports projects via your pace in collaboration with cairo runners the Unstoppable race, which took place in Egypt in December and brought together 650 participants

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.