Kuwait City: Snoonu has launched Royal Club, the first built-in loyalty program by a super-app in Kuwait, designed around how members actually live and order.

Members earn one coin for every Kuwaiti Dinar spent, with bonus coins available by completing simple quests like ordering on certain days or trying a new service for the first time. As coins accumulate, members progress through five tiers, Ruby, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, where loyalty becomes luxury with exclusive access to the best Snoonu has to offer, including free delivery, automotive discounts, hotel stays, dining offers, wellness perks and a birthday gift.

"Royal Club is our way of recognizing the people who make Snoonu part of their daily lives," said Bader Al-Ajeel, CEO of Snoonu - Kuwait. "Loyalty deserves real value in return. That's what this program delivers."

Tier progress is cumulative. Spending coins on rewards does not affect a member's tier standing.

Founded in 2019, Snoonu has grown into one of the GCC's leading technology companies. Royal Club is part of the company's broader strategy to deepen customer loyalty across its multi-service platform, backed by Jahez International.

Royal Club is free to join. Sign up now in the Snoonu app.