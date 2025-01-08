SNB Capital acted as a joint financial advisor, bookrunner, underwriter and sole lead manager for the successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

The offering of 34.65 million ordinary shares represented 30% of Nice One’s share capital and raised a total of SAR 1.2bn (USD 323.4 mn).

Nice One’s IPO reflects trends among regional markets to diversify economic growth and broaden capital market offerings.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – SNB Capital played an instrumental role in Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company (Nice One) IPO, successfully executing a highly anticipated listing today on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange, offering 34.65 million ordinary shares, amounting to 30% of the company’s share capital.

Following a well-received IPO that saw strong demand from investors, where institutional investors covered the issue more than 139 times, the final offering price, set at SAR 35 per share, was determined through a robust book-building process, raising a total of SAR 1.2bn (USD 323.4 million).

The successful completion of Nice One’s IPO, a leading Saudi e-commerce company for beauty, care, and perfume products in the Gulf and Middle East, reinforces SNB Capital’s role as a trusted partner for high-growth companies looking to scale and thrive in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic market. By delivering a seamless and robust advisory process, SNB Capital continues to support the expansion of innovative businesses, contributing to the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy and strengthening the appeal of its capital markets to regional and global investors

Zaid Ghoul, Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital commented: “This successful IPO represents a significant milestone, not only for the company but also for the diversification of capital market offerings. We are pleased to work with visionary companies, such as Nice One, which have placed immense trust in SNB Capital to lead them on this next step in their growth journey. This achievement highlights the confidence of investors in the potential of technology-driven companies and reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for dynamic, future-focused businesses.”