Riyadh, KSA: SNB Capital the largest asset manager and leading capital market institution in MENA, and Stake, MENA’s leading digital real estate investment platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will combine their complementary strengths to broaden investor access to high-quality real investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

By leveraging SNB Capital’s track record of delivering tailored, end-to-end financial services, including in the real estate sector as well as its diverse client base, and Stake’s digital investment infrastructure and investor community, the partnership will co-create a steady pipeline of curated, transparent real estate investment opportunities for both local and international investors.

Under the agreement, the partners will also support the education and onboarding of foreign investors, providing them with a clearer route into Saudi real estate opportunities under a regulated framework, as well as develop educational initiatives focused on financial literacy and digital investing in Saudi Arabia

“SNB Capital is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic progress under Vision 2030 by championing partnerships that make investing more inclusive and technology-enabled. Our own strategy is technology-first, and partnering with a real-estate fintech such as Stake helps us support the ecosystem while reaching new investors,” said Mohammed Alsaggaf, Head of Wealth Management of SNB Capital. “We’re proud to partner with and work alongside SNB Capital, the region’s largest asset manager and Saudi Arabia’s leading capital market institution,” added Manar Mahmassani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake. “Together, we are building a bridge between institutional-grade asset management and digital investment access, enabling regional and international investors to participate in wealth creation in a way that is fully aligned with Vision 2030’s ambitions.”

The partnership sets a new benchmark for regulated, technology-driven investment participation in Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape, highlighting the critical role of partnerships between financial institutions and fintech innovators in contributing to the goals of Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program.

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is central to Vision 2030’s diversification strategy, powering new housing, tourism, and urban development initiatives across the Kingdom.

The announcement of the partnership comes shortly after Saudi Arabia announced that, from 2026, qualified foreign investors who purchase property worth at least SAR 4 million (USD 1 million) will be eligible for a lifetime residency, a landmark initiative designed to attract long-term global capital and talent to the Kingdom.

This emerging policy reinforces how real estate investment in Saudi Arabia is evolving beyond financial returns to become a gateway for global investments and deeper participation in the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the top ranked broker in terms of market share on the Saudi Exchange as of September 2024, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with assets under management reaching SAR 244bn (USD 65bn) as of June 2025 http://www.snbcapital.com/

About Stake

Regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for funds distribution and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for fractional properties, Stake has built a community spanning over 1.5 million users from 211+ nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 3 real estate funds and 500+ properties, paying out over AED 50 million in rental income and surpassing AED 1.4 billion in real estate transactions to date. Stake is backed by prominent investors such as Saudi Aramco’s Wae’d Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, MEVP, Property Finder and Republic.com.