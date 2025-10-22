Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SMC Healthcare, one of the Kingdom’s leading private healthcare providers, announced its intention to operate its first outpatient clinic center on Prince Mohammad Bin Saad Bin Abdulaziz Road in Al Malqa District, located in the northwestern region of Riyadh. Operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The new outpatient clinic center has been designed to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, and patient-centered care through 35 outpatient clinics offering a broad spectrum of specialties including dentistry, endocrinology, pediatrics, orthopedics, ENT, general surgery, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, dermatology, and physiotherapy, among others. The facility will also feature an urgent care center with emergency services, an outpatient pharmacy, and a dedicated parking area accommodating up to 100 vehicles, ensuring convenience and accessibility for patients and visitors alike.

Bassam Chahine, CEO of SMC Healthcare, stated:

” We saw a strategic opportunity with this development to expand SMC’s footprint in North Riyadh, ahead of the launch of our upcoming hospital in the area. This represents an important milestone in the continued growth of SMC’s presence and further strengthens our geographical presence across key high-growth districts.

It also reinforces our commitment to broadening access to specialized care and reaching a wider segment of patients, in line with our strategic shift toward expanding outpatient services and our vision of delivering integrated healthcare excellence.”

About SMC Healthcare

In 1999, SMC Healthcare is a Riyadh-based healthcare group renowned for delivering high-quality inpatient and outpatient care. SMC currently operates two major hospitals in Riyadh (SMC King Fahad Road and SMC King Abdullah Road) providing comprehensive healthcare services across the entire value chain. The company operates centers of excellence in nephrology, cardiology, IVF and fertility medicine, oncology, ophthalmology, general and specialized surgery, laboratory services, and urology. As of June 30th 2025, SMC manages 578 inpatient beds and 307 outpatient clinics, supported by a strong medical workforce of 476 doctors and 1,078 nurses. With its expanding footprint, focus on clinical outcomes, and dedication to patient satisfaction, SMC Healthcare continues to be a key contributor to the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation under Vision 2030.