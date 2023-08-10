Residents can avail medical fitness results within 30 minutes of screening

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, has reinforced its commitment to provide value addition services to its vibrant community of over 160 nationalities as Smart Salem, a premium medical fitness testing centre located at Index Tower, DIFC, has announced the expansion of its innovative support services for visa processing through DIFC Services

In collaboration with DIFC and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Smart Salem has significantly reduced the waiting time for the issuance of the mandatory Emirates Identity card by guaranteeing same or next-day biometric appointments to expedite the residency visa process. This service provides a distinctive advantage, particularly for new residents in Dubai, who can reduce the time it takes to process the Emirates ID by up to three weeks. Equipped with advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, the 12,000 square feet facility in DIFC also provides medical fitness results within 30 minutes of screening.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, said: "At DIFC, we are passionate about providing seamless services to enhance convenience of our visitors and the more than 39,000 professionals that work here. Smart Salem services which can be accessed through DIFC Services, plays a pivotal role in improving the DIFC experience for our growing community as it utilises the latest in tech to streamline UAE residency visa processes."

Sanjay Verma, CEO of Smart Salem, said: “We are proud to collaborate with DIFC and the GDRFA in delivering a seamless and digital visa journey for residents in the Emirate. A Medical Fitness test is an essential step for anyone wishing to get residency, and we are significantly enriching that end-to-end experience for all residents and property investors.”

Harnessing digital innovation in line with its commitment to the Dubai Smart City Vision, Smart Salem aims to increase efficiency and improve services for its customers through its state-of-the-art facilities at DIFC, Dubai Knowledge Park and City Walk, Dubai. More than 100,000 customers have availed residency services and completed medical tests across its three centres over the past 12 months.

In addition to visa-related tests, all Smart Salem centres also offer a range of blood marker tests at a nominal fee to promote overall general wellness. Visitors can complete all formalities within 10 minutes at the fully digital and paperless centre.

Recently, delegates from DIFC, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Smart Salem and Perpetua Investment Group visited the Smart Salem Centre at DIFC, to review the latest technologies and innovations that are delivering a unique and fully digital costumer experience in line with the emirate’s commitment to provide exceptional, technology-driven services.

-Ends-

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae