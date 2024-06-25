UAE residents and visitors can now get an unrivalled view of their gut microbiome thanks to new testing launched by government-accredited medical center Smart Salem.

A survey by Smart Salem, which is a partnership between Dubai Health and Klea Holding (formerly Visiomed Group), found that while gut health is a prominent concern for people in the UAE - with 75% saying it’s extremely important to them and almost two thirds (62%) suffering gut health symptoms on a weekly basis - only 2% have ever done a gut microbiome test.

The survey also found 8 out of 10 people think they are not doing enough, or are not sure if they are doing enough, to protect and enhance their gut health.

Smart Salem’s CEO Amanda Gravitis said launching the advanced gut health testing is part of their mission to improve societal health and well-being in the UAE. “The importance of gut health has been the subject of in-depth research over the last decade and we now know that a healthy gut microbiome is a key factor in our overall health. Launching this cutting-edge gut health analysis gives people in the UAE who suffer from gut health issues the opportunity to get more in-depth answers.”

Smart Salem’s innovative test uses the latest technology to detect hundreds of species present in the individual’s gut and then make actionable, personalised recommendations to improve it.

Applying AI-powered metagenomic whole-genome shotgun sequencing (which detects all DNA present in the sample), the test provides a comprehensive insight into overall health including the potential of the genes in your gut to produce metabolites that influence health, both positively and negatively.

With up to 60 times greater sensitivity than standard tests, the in-depth analysis offers insights into digestive, heart, kidney, brain and immune health.

Smart Salem’s Clinical Dietician Helen Conway added, “A healthy gut is crucial to your immune system, however until recently it was difficult to get an in-depth view of individual gut health to identify any microbial imbalance. With this advanced testing we are now able to help people protect and enhance their gut microbiome in a sustainable way, with significant impacts to their overall health and wellbeing, which is really exciting.”

Priced at AED2,500, the in-depth testing takes four weeks, after which a comprehensive report is generated with information about microbial diversity, digestive potential, microbial metabolites and eukaryotic microorganisms as well as specific nutritional recommendations to improve gut health. A one hour consultation with an expert clinical dietician, during which the report findings will be summarised, is also included.

The test is available at Smart Salem centers at Dubai Knowledge Park and Index Tower, DIFC. For more information, visit https://www.smartsalem.ae/gut-microbiome/

About Smart Salem

Smart Salem is the UAE's leading premium visa medical fitness testing center and medical center.

As well as guaranteeing visa medical results in just 30 minutes, it offers a range of health and wellness tests - from gut microbiome analysis to allergy tests - as well as health screening packages including comprehensive blood tests, body composition analysis, physical examinations, and family medicine specialist consultations.

A PPP between Dubai Health and Klea Holding (formerly Visiomed), Smart Salem’s mission is to deliver world-class health and wellness services through innovation, driving the shift from a reactive to a more preventative approach to healthcare. Applying the most advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, Smart Salem is committed to introducing cutting-edge healthcare solutions to the UAE.

Customers can visit one of three state-of-the-art facilities - City Walk (currently under refurbishment), Index Tower, DIFC or Dubai Knowledge Park - for a fully digital experience.

www.smartsalem.ae

About Klea Holding (formerly Visiomed Group)

Created in 2007, Visiomed draws on long experience to promote technologies and services, and innovative ideas that will shape the health and prevention of tomorrow.

The Group has focused its activities towards the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first network of digital medical analysis centers accredited by Dubai Health (DH) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Klea Holding is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture which will lead to the deployment of the Group's innovative centers in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, please visit www.visiomedgroup.com

[1] The survey was conducted in June 2024. There were 130 respondents from the UAE.