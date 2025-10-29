Dubai, UAE – The Small Retailer Network, launched in February 2022, has quickly become the UAE’s leading membership community dedicated exclusively to independent product business owners. Born out of a vision to provide specialised retail expertise and meaningful community connections, the Small Retailer Network is transforming the way small retailers grow, learn, and succeed in a competitive market.

Founded by retail veteran Victoria Myers, who brings over two decades of experience in the UK retail sector, the Small Retailer Network was created to address the unique challenges faced by independent product businesses, from inconsistent sales and lack of industry knowledge to isolation and overwhelm. What began as informal coffee meetups has grown into a structured membership network offering weekly online events, monthly in-person gatherings in Dubai, and a comprehensive learning archive of masterclasses and workshops.

“Independent retailers have brilliant products and huge potential, but too often they lack the industry tools, strategies, and support systems that large corporate brands take for granted,” said Victoria Myers, Founder of the Small Retailer Network. “This network is here to change that by providing a clear pathway to growth, resilience, and long-term success.”

Today, the Small Retailer Network counts over 40 paid Members and a wider community of 350+ entrepreneurs, spanning sectors from fashion, jewellery, and home décor to skincare, kidswear, food, and lifestyle products. Members benefit from practical resources, peer-to-peer support, expert-led sessions, and collaborations with trusted partners including Paymob, Accountability, E Zone, and Mint Market.

Unlike other business or networking groups in the UAE, the Small Retailer Network focuses entirely on product business owners, ensuring every event, resource, and connection is directly relevant to their sales and retail journey. The community has already celebrated member success stories in scaling sales, boosting visibility, and breaking through the barriers that typically hold back independent retailers.

Looking ahead, the Small Retailer Network plans to expand its reach across the GCC, further amplifying the voice and impact of small retailers in the region’s economic and community development. With initiatives like its annual “Back to Business Bootcamp” and open monthly Coffee Mornings, the Small Retailer Network is committed to making support accessible for product entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

For more information, visit smallretailernetwork.com and @smallretailernetwork.

