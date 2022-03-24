Distributed Denial of Service Attacks (DDoS) have risen sharply with a 300% increase* of DDoS and coordinated ransomware attacks in Africa. What many organisations see as a ‘black swan’ event is in reality, inevitable. SLVA Cybersecurity has been appointed as an official partner for MazeBolt Technologies, a leading cyber security firm with a method patent for DDoS defences, positioning SLVA as a leading integrator of the world’s foremost targeted cyber security solutions.

DDoS attacks globally have increased more than 175% in the last quarter of 2021 alone, with attacks across Africa trebling last year, according to a SEACOM report.

Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA Cybersecurity, explains the impact, “DDoS attacks will cost organisations their reputations and their livelihoods, with many unable to recover from the ransom demands or extended system outages, ultimately costing them customers.”

Says Evans, “Following our recent partnership with BullWall, we are very excited to add this industry-leading solution to our cybersecurity suite which will enable clients to become more resilient and ensure business continuity in the face of DDoS, ransom and ransomware attacks.”

DDoS attacks flood servers and online infrastructure with requests for access, slowing down and sometimes completely disabling or cutting off access entirely for the organisation and its customers.

“Though not sophisticated, DDoS attacks are increasingly a decoy for far more severe cybersecurity threats, holding organisations to ransom,” notes Evans. “The threats cause crippling downtime and costs organisations millions in lost revenue and remediation.”

MazeBolt Technology provides complementary solutions that guard against DDoS attacks to the point of virtual elimination of risk.

MazeBolt technology automatically mitigates DDoS vulnerabilities across the attack surface, eliminating the DDoS risk to less than a 2% chance. Its method patent extends to MazeBolt Radar including the Proactive Feedback Module, which is integrated into an organisation’s existing DDoS mitigation systems. This solution controls and secures the entire production network, anticipating exposures and closing them down in real-time before being exploited.

With more frequent DDoS attacks, even robust threat protection is no longer adequate. “When the risk of a DDoS or ransom attack could result in the complete closure of organisations, from small businesses to enterprises and parastatals, MazeBolt technology is not optional; it is a necessity,” concludes Evans.

*Latest Research Shows DDoS Attacks up by 300% in Africa since 2019

-Ends-

About SLVA Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity incidents don’t happen by accident. Neither do secure businesses. Cybersecurity is potentially the most impactful risk a business faces.

For a business to address cybersecurity properly, it needs to be managed in a way that both supports and enables business objectives. SLVA Cybersecurity’s Secure Business by Design model allows organisations to address what matters most, by design, so that they’re prepared for any eventuality, and have effective options, regardless of what threat materialises.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt is an innovation leader in cyber-security and part of the DDoS mitigation space. Offering full DDoS risk detection and elimination and working with any mitigation system to provide end to end full coverage. Supporting organizations in avoiding downtime and closing DDoS vulnerabilities before an attack happens.

For more information contact GinjaNinja:

Kirsty Thompson

kirsty@ginjaninja.co.za