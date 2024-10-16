JMJ Group Holding signs a non-binding MoU with lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore, to bring an SLS Residences to SLS Doha The Grove Residences

Doha, Qatar – JMJ Group Holding, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, proudly unveiled SLS Doha The Grove Residences, its visionary ultra-luxury residential development, at Cityscape Qatar 2024. Designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects and located on the prestigious Qetaifan Island North, SLS Doha The Grove Residences aims to set a new standard for innovation, sustainability, and luxury living in Qatar.

Real estate investors and enthusiasts had the opportunity to explore SLS Doha The Grove Residences at JMJ Group Holding’s booth, part of the Qetaifan Projects pavilion at the exhibition. Guided by JMJ’s real estate advisors, visitors learned about the project’s standout features, including the spectacular design, smart home integrations, and sustainability initiatives. Visitors also explored investment incentives, such as flexible payment plans and rental assistance, and discovered how SLS Doha The Grove Residences offers a unique blend of luxury living and strong investment potential through interactive displays and models.

JMJ Group Holding also signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, to bring to life the branded residence, SLS Doha The Grove Residences. This potential collaboration enhances the project's exclusivity, aligning SLS Doha The Grove Residences with SLS’s inimitable brand of immersive extravagance. This collaboration ensures that, alongside the exclusivity, privacy and carefully curated services associated with a branded residence, owners will also have access to an enviable array of dedicated residential amenities, all managed by Ennismore and SLS.

On the occasion, Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding, commented: “SLS Doha The Grove Residences embodies our commitment to crafting residences that harmonize luxury, innovation, and sustainability. This project sets a new benchmark for high-end living, offering exceptional design and world-class amenities. We invite investors to explore the unique opportunities SLS Doha The Grove Residences presents, as it promises not just a home but a premium lifestyle investment.”

He continued: “Signing an MOU with Ennismore further enhances this exclusive experience. A name synonymous with world-class hospitality, SLS’s expertise will ensure that residents at SLS Doha The Grove Residences enjoy unparalleled service that truly redefines luxury in Qatar.”.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO of SLS & Head of Asia Pacific & Middle East at Ennismore, added: “We are honoured to be part of SLS Doha The Grove Residences, a project that exemplifies the power of collaboration and forward-thinking design. This partnership will mark an important step for our SLS brand as we expand into the Qatari market, where the demand for high-end, innovative living is growing. This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences, and we see great potential in contributing to Qatar’s dynamic luxury real estate sector. We look forward to delivering our renowned service and hospitality to create an exceptional living experience for residents wishing to say farewell to the ordinary.”

Set to infuse breathtaking experiences with signature mischievous wit and a playful ambience, SLS Doha The Grove Residences Doha is comprised of 293 lavishly designed residences, from one to four-bedroom apartments, each offering panoramic views of the Lusail skyline and access to an array of premium amenities. Residents will benefit from a waterfront promenade, complete with exclusive boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, as well as access to infinity pools, a state-of-the-art wellness center, a private members' club, and a marina. With its striking design and cutting-edge facilities, SLS Doha The Grove Residences seamlessly fuses modern architecture with environmental responsibility to deliver an exceptional living experience. Flexible pricing options are available, making SLS Doha The Grove Residences accessible to a range of buyers seeking luxury living in one of Qatar’s most prestigious locations.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects, stated, "This partnership with JMJ Group Holding is part of Qetaifan Projects' ongoing successful collaborations locally, regionally, and internationally. Our partnership with JMJ Group Holding reflects Qetaifan Island North's role as an attractive investment environment. We are excited to support SLS Doha The Grove Residences, a visionary project designed by Zaha Hadid Architects that caters to the market with more options and enriches Qatar's positioning as a high-end, sustainable living leader."

Juan Ignacio Aranguren, Associate Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, stated: "Innovation has always been at the heart of Zaha Hadid Architects’ approach to design. SLS Doha The Grove Residences project exemplifies how architecture can be a catalyst for creating vibrant, resilient communities."

As SLS Doha The Grove Residences takes its place as a defining landmark on Qetaifan Island North, it sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Qatar. JMJ Group Holding’s collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects and Ennismore not only elevates the project but also reflects a bold vision for the future of real estate in the region. With its innovative design, sustainable features, and world-class amenities, SLS Doha The Grove Residences is set to redefine the standard of modern living.

About JMJ Group Holding

JMJ Group Holding is a leading real estate development and investment company in Qatar, known for its innovative and sustainable luxury projects. With 8 completed residential developments and 6 upcoming projects, JMJ continues to shape the country’s skyline through strategic partnerships with Qetaifan Projects, GORD, and Zaha Hadid Architects. The company is committed to delivering exceptional quality and aligning its growth with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 15 brands and two independent F&B groups with 170+ open hotels and 120+ in the pipeline, as well as over 500 restaurants and bars. Ennismore operates hotels in over 35 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including an F&B Platform; AIME Studios, Interior & Graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of June 2024.