ABU DHABI, UAE:– From the creators of Dubai’s very own homegrown and much-loved restaurant, 3Fils, comes SLRP – an all-new ramen brand that has opened its doors to its first location at dining destination, Huna inside Yas Mall on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and is now serving up delicious ramen to diners in the capital.

An exciting addition to region’s culinary landscape, SLRP brings an authentic Japanese ramen experience to food enthusiasts, presenting diners with freshly made in-house noodles, meticulously crafted to infuse every bowl with perfected texture, as well as rich flavours in every bite.

Known for his expertise in the art of crafting ramen, SLRP is led by esteemed Executive Chef Shun Shiroma, formerly of the first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world – Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta Tokyo. Dedicated to bringing the finest ingredients and traditional Japanese cooking methods to each bowl of ramen at SLRP, Chef Shun, who hails from Okinawa Island in Japan, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the SLRP kitchen – mastering the art of traditional and unconventional ramen making throughout his 20 years of work in hospitality.

Visitors to SLRP will find expertly crafted Japanese ramen dishes ready for slurping and made with the highest quality ingredients, as well as drool-worthy kushiyaki, sushi and sashimi, melt-in-the-mouth wagyu sandos, handmade gyozas, and more.

Ramen highlights include ‘Yuzu Tori’, a homemade broth combining chintan, clams and fish with traditional amber tare, chicken chashu, chiyu, menma and ajitama. Another crowd-pleaser is the ‘Wagyu Truffle’ – egg noodles in a homemade broth with A5 Wagyu chashu, chiyu, truffle oil, fresh truffle, and mushroom cream, not forgetting the ‘Spicy Miso’ with an authentic miso tare, goma sauce, minced wagyu, ajitama, roasted tomato, chili sauce, sweet corn, and caramelised walnuts.

Diners can also enjoy dishes like the tender ‘Octopus Kushiyaki’ with black potato puree and ichimi togarashi, ‘Shrimp Gyoza’ with cured egg and pear, ‘Norwegian Salmon Carpaccio’ with ponzu sesame and spring onions, a range of maki rolls including the ‘Volcano Roll’ with salmon teriyaki, flying fish roe and gochujang, and plenty more.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts are sure to impress with options like 3Fils’ famed African Powerhouse on the menu – presenting Ghanaian dark chocolate with Madagascar vanilla ice cream, as well as Cheesecake with a lotus base, vanilla crumble and strawberry raspberry jam.

Commenting on the opening, Chef Shun said: "It is an honour to work with the 3Fils team and now SLRP to develop and cook my favourite dish in the world – ramen. The combined experience of the award-winning 3Fils and my years working in the first ramen restaurant in the world to get a Michelin star, Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta Tokyo, will be evident in the food we cook. I am very excited this new venture in Abu Dhabi has begun.

Arigato."

This sentiment echoes the dedication and passion that has earned 3Fils numerous accolades, including being named the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards in 2022, as well as being recognized as a Bib Gourmand restaurant in the Dubai Michelin Guide for 2023.

The remarkable ethos and drive of 3Fils, paired with Chef Shun's leadership, have positioned SLRP Ramen as a guiding star in ensuring that guests receive the ultimate dining experience, characterised by exceptional flavours and unparalleled attention to detail.

Ahmed Saleh, CEO of The Lab Holding, the parent company of SLRP and 3Fils, shares his perspective on the endeavor: "Our motto is Making Complex Simple. Together as a team, with Shun heading the project, we have developed a brand with a core focus on flavour and experience, utilising premium ingredients from around the world and Chef Shun's mastery.

It's only the beginning!"

SLRP Ramen is located at Huna Yas inside Yas Mall on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and is open daily from 12pm to 11.30pm. For further information, please e-mail hello@slrpramen.com, visit slrpramen.com, or follow @slrp.ramen on social media.

