Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, announced the winners of The Aviation Challenge (TAC) 2024 during an awards ceremony hosted by Saudia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event honored remarkable achievements across 18 categories, showcasing participating airlines’ commitment to driving progress and innovation in the aviation industry.

The third and largest edition of TAC to-date brought together 24 participating airlines, including two airlines from outside the SkyTeam alliance for the first time ever. These airlines operated a combined 33 showcase flights to test and demonstrate innovative solutions that help enable sustainability progress.

"Every small step we take in improving the challenge of sustainability in aviation matters, and we must not lose momentum,” said Patrick Roux, SkyTeam's CEO. "The results of this year’s Aviation Challenge are truly inspiring and demonstrate what is possible when we combine innovation and scale with collective action."

Overall, TAC 2024 showcase flights resulted in:

A 10% average improvement in CO₂ intensity (CO₂/RTK) compared to standard operations

A 20%+ reduction in CO₂ intensity compared to the industry average

An average decrease of 2% in total CO₂ emissions per flight, even with a 9% increase in revenue tonne-kilometers (RTK) – the metric used to measure airline activity

This was achieved through operational enhancements, such as route optimization practices, maintenance advancements, weight reduction initiatives and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) use.

A total of 327 innovative solutions were submitted for TAC 2024 awards, each assessed by a diverse panel of aviation and sustainability experts, including members of the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR). Awards were given across 18 subcategories, organized into three main categories: advancing adoption, boosting collaboration and empowering stakeholders. The award winners were selected by a jury of industry leaders from organizations including the Air Transport Action Group, American Express Global Business Travel and the UN Global Compact Network.

Key highlights include:

SAS’ Fuel Efficiency Program highlighted the value of collaboration with air traffic control to achieve operational fuel and emissions savings.

Garuda Indonesia’s “Zero Waste to Zero Emissions” campaign engaged employees across all levels.

Kenya Airways launched an initiative aiming to help transition Kenya from a supplier of grain for SAF to a producer of SAF, driving local solutions.

Complete list of all category winners and jury members can be found in the 'Notes to Editors' section.

Of the 327 innovative solutions tested and submitted for the awards, 141 have been successfully implemented by participating airlines as part of their ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency.

About The Aviation Challenge

The Aviation Challenge (TAC) aims to challenge participants from the aviation industry by stimulating and accelerating innovation towards a more responsible future for air travel. Launched in 2022 by SkyTeam, a leading airline alliance with member carriers worldwide, TAC brings together airlines committed to helping to advance sustainability. TAC 2024 took place between 23 January and 31 October 2024, challenging 24 participating airlines to adopt their most innovative solutions to help enable sustainability progress, competing for awards in 18 categories.

About SkyTeam​​​​​​​

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,000+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Xiamen Airlines.