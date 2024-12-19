Competition included non-SkyTeam affiliated airlines for the first time

AMSTERDAM – SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, has challenged airlines through The Aviation Challenge (TAC) for a third consecutive year. Whilst previous challenges explored innovative solutions to reduce aviation’s operational impacts, this year the focus shifted toward adopting, scaling, and implementing initiatives to help improve sustainability progress.

This year’s Challenge, the largest to date, welcomed newest SkyTeam members SAS and Virgin Atlantic and non-affiliated carriers, Corendon Dutch Airlines and TUI. Expanding the scope to include non-member airlines for the first time marked a significant milestone, highlighting the inclusive spirit of TAC.

Between 23 January and 31 October 2024, airlines completed 33 showcase flights and submitted 327 innovative solutions. SkyTeam tasked the 24 participating airlines with adopting and rolling out at scale some of the 450+ sustainability ideas generated in past challenges. These included: optimizing onboard services to reduce waste to 62g per passenger versus an industry average of 1.43kg; greater use of electric ground support equipment (e-GSE) and using eco-piloting strategies to increase fuel efficiency.

“As we await the widespread adoption of alternative fuels and next-generation technologies, The Aviation Challenge is using innovation and creativity to test potential solutions that could make a difference to our industry’s impact in the short term,” said Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO. “The dedication and ingenuity demonstrated by these airlines is truly inspiring. I extend my congratulations to all participating airlines for their exceptional efforts.”

All entries were rigorously assessed against a comprehensive set of technical criteria by a panel of aviation and sustainability experts, including the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR). Finalists have been recognized across three main categories, each with subcategories to recognize their achievements. Full details of the finalists are provided in the ‘Notes to Editors’ section. Highlights include:

Advancing Adoption: ‘Putting it into Practice'

This category recognizes airlines that have successfully implemented and scaled innovative sustainability solutions across their operations.

Shortlisted solutions include: Bluetooth-enabled inflight entertainment that eliminates disposable headphone waste; a first-of-its-kind onboard paper cup, saving over 3 million kilograms of plastic annually; and sustainable sneakers that enhance crew wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the efficiency of cargo operations was put to the test with shortlisted solutions including e-Airway Bills (e-AWB) to reduce paper waste and lightweight, recycled cardboard pallets weigh 80% less than wooden alternatives, reducing 37 tons of CO2 emissions in 2024.

Boosting Collaboration: ‘Working Together’

This category recognizes airlines that have built partnerships, engaged their customers, or fostered teamwork across their organizations to deliver meaningful progress through sustainable solutions.

Shortlisted examples include: applying hydrogen power to ground operations at Exeter Airport; an aircraft engine water wash program in partnership with GE Aerospace; and pioneering zero-emission ground operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport using e-GSE powered by renewable energy sources.

Empowering Sustainability: ‘Embedding it in the Business’

SkyTeam recognises that sustainability is more than just a project; it needs to be a mindset embedded in every aspect of airline operations. This category acknowledges how member airlines have established effective systems, tools and leadership to embed sustainability into their broader business practices.

Shortlisted examples include: technology innovations to mitigate contrails; supporting and scaling sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in Kenya and Korea; and employee training programs to embed sustainable practices in the operation.

The winners in each category will be announced at an awards event to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 13-16 January 2025, hosted by Saudia Airlines.

The complete list of The Aviation Challenge finalists is below. For more detailed information on the initiatives, please visit the airlines websites.

Advancing adoption

Best Scaled Cargo Solution: Vietnam Airlines – Lightweight unit load devices (ULD) and e-AWBs, scaled across 10,000 flights. Air Europa – Lightweight aluminium containers, reducing weight by 15 kg per container. SAS – Recycled cardboard pallet planks, weighing 80% less than wooden alternatives, reducing 37 tons of CO2 emissions in 2024.

Best Scaled Inflight Solution: Aeromexico – Bluetooth-enabled inflight entertainment, eliminating disposable headphone waste. Delta Air Lines – First-of-its-kind onboard paper cup, saving over 3 million kg of plastic annually. KLM – Sustainable staff sneakers, scaled across operations for enhanced well-being.

Best Scaled FlightOps Solution: SAS – Fleet-wide fuel efficiency program, focusing on the most efficient flight paths to reduce emissions. TUI – Highlighting 16 innovative solutions applied to the showcase flight that enhance fuel efficiency across our operations Air Europa – Real-time dynamic flight path adjustments to maximize efficiency and reduce fuel burn.

Best Scaled GroundOps Solution: Air France – Electrification of 70% of ground service equipment (GSE), aiming for 100% by 2030. KLM Cityhopper – Using 69% electrified ground equipment for reduced-emissions operations. Saudia Airlines – GSE movement optimization platform to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Best Scaled Catering Solution: TUI – Removed 83 million single-use plastic (SUP) items to date with a commitment to remove 99% of unnecessary SUP inflight service items. Kenya Airways – Traditional African bread baskets replacing single-use plastic. Shanghai Airlines – Lightweight trays reducing fuel consumption by 22.31 tons.

Best Scaled MRO Solution: Air France – EcoPower engine wash program, reducing CO2 emissions and hazardous waste. KLM Cityhopper – Increased engine washing program applied across the entire fleet. Xiamen Airlines – Engine core compressor washing to optimize fleet-wide performance and reduce emissions.



Engine washing removes deposits and contaminates, helping increase efficiency and reduce emissions.

Boosting collaboration

Best Customer Collaboration: JamboJet – Introduced sustainability initiatives, including organic menus, seedling distribution and quizzes. SAS – Scandinavian collaboration through social media and passenger engagement. Air Europa – "Flight 2030 – Engage to Reduce" campaign, encouraging passengers to reduce their environmental footprint.

Best Team Collaboration: Garuda Indonesia – “Zero Waste to Zero Emissions” initiative - an educational program to raise awareness and understanding of waste management practices across the Garuda Indonesia group. China Airlines – "Getting Everyone Involved" initiative, showcasing cross-departmental collaboration. Kenya Airways – Sustainability champions program empowering cross-departmental collaboration.

Best Partnership: KLM – Partnership with GE Aerospace on engine water wash program. TUI – Zero Carbon Turn Project, applying hydrogen power to ground operations at Exeter Airport. Air Europa Express – Zero-emission ground operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport, using fully e-GSE powered by renewable fuel sources

Best Knowledge-Sharing Contribution: Virgin Atlantic – Flight100 campaign with publicly available insights and knowledge-sharing calls. KLM Cityhopper – Innovation ecosystem supporting airline-wide participation. China Eastern – Knowledge-sharing articles with 50,000 page views.



Empowering sustainability