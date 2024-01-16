Travel search demand among UAE residents is up +54% in 2024, with Skyscanner’s Everywhere search the most popular search term among travellers*

Despite January being a time when many crave a holiday, Skyscanner’s latest study reveals that 77% of UAE residents feel overwhelmed by booking travel, with 42% of respondents blaming costs and 38% saying it’s the struggle of deciding where to go**

With 97% of UAE travellers keen to look past the same-old destinations and try somewhere new in 2024, Skyscanner helps navigate the multitude of travel options available by inviting UAE residents to sign up for FREE 1:1 video sessions with Skyscanner’s new Everywhere Agent, world record holder Gunnar Garfos who has visited every country in the world twice, and to browse its Everywhere Guide, a new interactive tool to discover hidden and cost-effective travel gems

Dubai: Today, global travel marketplace, Skyscanner appoints its first ever Everywhere Agent and launches its new Everywhere Guide for UAE travellers. Whilst 97% of UAE travellers are keen to try somewhere new in 2024, 38% share that one of their biggest struggles when booking travel is deciding where to go. What’s more, 70% of UAE travellers affirm that they place higher trust in advice from seasoned travellers who have explored extensively themselves. Amidst the current weariness towards predictable travel destinations, coupled with rising concerns about travel expenses and a preference for recommendations from experienced travellers, Skyscanner’s new Everywhere Guide and Everywhere Agent was created to help cash and time strapped UAE travellers.



Inspired by the UAE’s favourite search tool ‘Everywhere’, the new programme will provide unrivalled travel advice to help consumers navigate their way through the plethora of recommendations available ahead of their 2024 trips.

Introducing Skyscanner's first ever 'Everywhere Agent,' Gunnar Garfors

The first person to visit every country in the world twice and holder of 10 travel-related world records, Gunnar is dedicated to assisting Skyscanner travellers with their holiday plans. After 30 years of exploration and writing six travel books, he’s a treasure trove of travel insights.



In collaboration with Skyscanner, Gunnar will be available for a limited, first-come, first-served virtual service where UAE holidaymakers can book a free ten-minute Everywhere Appointment video call for personalised travel recommendations and tips on how to make their travel spend go further in 2024. Sign up here.



Gunnar Garfors, Skyscanner Everywhere Agent for the UAE says, "Having travelled the world twice, my aim is to ignite enthusiasm and inspire people to uncover unique and incredible destinations. I suggest going above and beyond the clichés dominating social media. For example, some of my favourite destinations within a 5 hour flight from the UAE include the cultural capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, and further afield Issyk-Kul Lake, which is surrounded by wild and impressive mountains as well as small and charming villages. Alternatively, visitors who are seeking a beach trip to Seychelles can explore Praslin and La Digue, as both offer a more laid-back atmosphere and are home to more affordable resorts and hotels than popular Mahé.”

From ‘Which destination should be on everyone’s bucket list’ to ‘Where can I get the most bang for my buck’, for more of Gunnar’s tips as well as a pricing breakdown for each destination recommendation, including cheapest day to travel and average prices for a 3* hotel stay, explore Skyscanner’s online Everywhere Guide.

2024 travel demand is high

With 2024 travel outlook looking particularly strong (Skyscanner data reveals travel search demand is up 54% for 2024 compared to the previous year), the global travel marketplace surveyed 1000 UAE holiday goers to discover more about their upcoming holiday plans and travel behaviours. Key findings include:

A huge 97% of travellers are keen to visit somewhere new in 2024, but 10% struggle to discover any new destinations.

of travellers are keen to visit somewhere new in 2024, but struggle to discover any new destinations. Amidst the current fatigue felt towards conventional tourist hotspots, 96% of travellers feel that the same destinations are perpetuated by social media, TV and film

of travellers feel that the same destinations are perpetuated by social media, TV and film Contrary to the repetitive echo-chamber of social media recommendations, 70% of holiday-makers affirm that they place higher trust in advice from seasoned travellers who have explored extensively themselves.

of holiday-makers affirm that they place higher trust in advice from seasoned travellers who have explored extensively themselves. 77% of travellers admit that the prospect of booking travel in 2024 is overwhelming.

of travellers admit that the prospect of booking travel in 2024 is overwhelming. 42% attribute their apprehensions to the cost of travel, alongside 38% saying it stems from deciding where to go.

From using the ‘Everywhere’ search function and browsing the Everywhere Guide, to booking exclusive 1:1 appointments with record-breaking Gunnar Garfors, Skyscanner’s offering is designed to alleviate traveller anxiety and provide travellers with the tools to discover lesser-known and more affordable destinations that align with individual preferences.

Ayoub El Mamoun, Skyscanner Travel Expert says, ‘’Our Everywhere programme is not just about offering alternatives; it’s about inspiring a shift in perspective. Through exclusive 1:1 sessions with record-breaking Gunnar Garfors and his recommendations that go beyond the ordinary on the Everywhere Guide, we hope to empower and equip travellers with the tools needed to discover and enjoy destinations that they didn’t even know they desired.’’

Looking to getaway for less in 2024? Ayoub shares his top tips:

Destination unknown? Still not sure where to go in 2024 like 38% of UAE travellers?

Skyscanner’s Everywhere Guide, powered by insights from our record-breaking Everywhere Agent Gunnar Garfos, is on hand to help you discover everything, from where to get the best the street food to where can I get the most bang for my buck. Like to catch up in-person (virtually) with UAE’s Everywhere Agent? Sign up here on Skyscanner for your chance to bag a 10-minute Everywhere Appointment for destination recommendations beyond the ordinary.

Consider Everywhere: An ‘Everywhere’ search on Skyscanner’ is a great starting point for your next break away. Ordered by lowest to highest price from your departure airport to destinations around the globe, an ‘Everywhere’ search can inspire you to go somewhere you’ve never been before, and for a lower price than many traditional (or algorithm influenced) holiday destinations. In fact, ‘Everywhere’ is the top search destination for adventurous UAE travellers on Skyscanner this year!

Flex those dates: Searching by multiple dates is one of your best chances of a finding bargain. Flight prices are all based on supply and demand. As some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. Skyscanner’s ‘cheapest month’ search tool allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, as flying on less popular days of the week can be cheaper.”

Be price smart: Setting up price alerts will ensure you’re the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you’re interested in and Skyscanner will email you whenever the price goes up or down.”

Feeling inspired? You can sign up for a 1:1 Everywhere Appointment here.

Consumers can also dive into the Everywhere Guide to browse Gunnar Garfors’ top tips and recommendations.

*Skyscanner flight searches between 01/01/24 to 07/01/24 compared to 01/01/23 to 07/01/23

**Research conducted through a survey of 1,000 UAE residents who have been on holiday and plan to go on holiday in the future.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel helping travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month Skyscanner connects with millions of travellers in 52 countries and 32 languages to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Skyscanner is committed to helping shape a more responsible future for travel in collaboration with our partners, so that every traveller can explore our world effortlessly for generations to come.