Skybound Wealth is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative with GEMS Education, one of the world’s leading private education providers. Through this collaboration, GEMS parents will gain exclusive access to Skybound’s financial wellbeing programs and the dedicated support of appointed advisers Simon Athwal, Paul Butler, and Max Gerstein.

Supporting Families Beyond Education Costs

Expat families face unique financial challenges that go far beyond paying school fees. From managing international relocations and cross-border tax obligations to planning for retirement, protecting assets, and building a family legacy, the journey can be complex and uncertain.

This initiative with GEMS Education is designed to give parents clarity, structure, and confidence in overcoming these challenges. Complimentary sessions, workshops, and one-to-one consultations will be offered, covering the full scope of Skybound Wealth’s services - from education and retirement planning to insurance, estate structuring, and long-term wealth creation.

A Commitment to Financial Wellbeing in Education

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, commented:

“Education is one of the biggest investments families make, but it’s only the beginning of their financial journey. By working with GEMS, we’re ensuring parents have the guidance they need - not only to plan for their children’s future, but to protect and grow their family’s wealth across generations.”

Expanding Engagement with Educational Institutions

The launch of this initiative reflects Skybound Wealth’s wider mission to work alongside leading educational institutions globally. By partnering with respected schools and universities, Skybound aims to make financial planning more accessible and relatable to families at every stage of life.

Backed by Skybound Wealth’s Global Strength

Founded more than 20 years ago, Skybound Wealth has grown into one of the world’s leading international independent wealth managers, serving expatriates and international clients across multiple continents. With global regulatory licenses and award-winning client service, Skybound Wealth offers institutional-grade investment solutions, tax-efficient cross-border planning, and holistic advice tailored to every stage of life.