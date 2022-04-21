Sky News Arabia and J Group: Global world media services a company of JGroup is proud to announce their new partnership with Sky News Arabia for all their commercial related services as the official commercial arm of the MENA region including digital, podcast, TV and Radio platforms.

With over 570 million people in the MENA region, Sky News Arabia is a leading pan-Arab news organization broadcasting 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world. With a free-to-air TV channel, audio platforms and online platforms, it is the home of breaking news, business, lifestyle, arts, culture, and sports coverage.

Sky News Arabia is the fastest growing news channel in MENA with an impressive digital reach of 37 million followers and it is the number one news channel in the UAE. Sky News Arabia recently announced a fresh programming line-up with new presenters, cutting- edge broadcast technology and a digital-first approach to content creation. This has been complemented by new virtual news studios using the latest in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology that have been introduced for the first time in the region, giving Sky News Arabia the most progressive newsroom in the Middle East and North Africa.

JGROUP, founded in 2003 by renowned entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, is a global holding company with a diverse portfolio of businesses in media representation, billboards, technology, big data, artificial intelligence, production, contracting and construction, health and beauty, and e-commerce. JGROUP is committed to meeting its clients' requirements and expectations by providing flawless quality and remarkable services, while upholding the highest ethical and transparent standards. JGroup has chosen Dubai as its regional headquarters and the GCC region as its operational base.

JGroup endeavors to expand and accelerate the company's reach across the Middle East and North Africa area by using the UAE's business environment and modern infrastructure. Currently the region's leading digital media supplier in KSA, UAE, UK, Istanbul, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan,India, Nigeria, Milan, USA, and Lebanon. JGroup performs work in over 35 countries.

JGROUP has grown its global reach in recent years. JGroup subsidiaries include Al Media, Promomedia, Promofix, Contour Media, Digital Venture, Digimotive, FoxPush, The Creator Lab, Global World Media Services, Xentrix, Fortress, Hawacom, Waradana, Assada Production, JCC, and Promedica

Imad Jomaa, Founder and CEO of JGroup, added:

“We are very happy with this new partnership and especially with a major global platform like Sky News Arabia. We believe in the potential of that partnership and look to always provide top class and specialized media solutions to our partners.”