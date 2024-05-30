StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently hosted its ongoing StartUp Bahrain Pitch series. The event was organized in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industry & Commerce, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Bahrain Development Bank (BDB). This edition of the series featured a keynote speech by Bashar Aboudaoud, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Brinc who shared key learnings from his journey in establishing, managing and expanding businesses as a founder with the audience.

The event showcased six Bahraini tech startups presenting their innovative ideas to a distinguished panel of judges featuring local and regional experts, including: Bashar Aboudaoud, Co-Founder & COO at Brinc, Moayed Almoayed, Partner at Pinnacle Capital, Safa Sharif, Co-Founder of WSI-Consulting, and Tarek Chelaifa, Director of Programs and Strategy at Spring Venture Services.

The six rising Bahraini startups displayed incredible potential for growth and further success, impressing the panel of judges with their pitches. The startups included Scrap Guide, a platform that connects scrap buyers with customers; DesignEase, a marketplace that empowers designers to source and manage materials for their projects; C-Kam, a customer relationship management platform designed for photographers; Rizq, a B2B platform that enables finance departments to automate their processes while saving time and money; Sooq Althahab, a cloud-based platform that makes it easier and profitable to invest in gold while maintaining compliance with Shariah; and Tajweed, an online platform that provides lessons to master Quran recitation.

After a thorough evaluation of the startups, the esteemed panel of judges announced CKam, founded by Batool Abdulameer, as the first-place winner, and Sooq Althahab, founded by Nawaf Saeed, as the second-place winner.

Reflecting on their outstanding achievement, Batool Abdulameer, Founder of CKam, expressed immense excitement for the opportunity to present their startup at such a distinguished event.

"StartUp Bahrain Pitch has been transformative for us and we're deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their time, resources, and expertise to support us in reaching this stage. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Industry & Commerce, Tamkeen, the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Bahrain Development Bank, our exceptional panel of judges, and, of course, StartUp Bahrain for providing us with this incredible opportunity,” said Batool.

-Ends-

