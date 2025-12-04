Aster Hospital Al Qusais and Aster Hospital Mankhool in the UAE were recognized for Neurology and Orthopedics, respectively

The list features Medcare Hospital Al Safa for Gastroenterology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah for Neurology, Medcare Orthopedics & Spine Hospital for Orthopedics, and Medcare Women & Children Hospital for Pediatrics

Three hospitals across Oman and Qatar – Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital Muscat, Aster Al Raffah Hospital Sohar, and Aster Hospital Qatar were also recognised in the 2026 list.

Dubai, UAE: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has achieved a significant milestone with nine hospitals across the Aster DM Healthcare network named in Newsweek’s Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East 2026 list. The recognition spans key specialties including Gastroenterology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Pediatrics, reinforcing the Group’s reputation as one of the region’s most trusted providers of high-quality, specialized care.

In the UAE, several Aster and Medcare hospitals were honoured for their clinical excellence across specialties. Aster Hospital Al Qusais was recognized for Neurology, while Aster Hospital Mankhool earned distinction in Orthopedics with two PROMs-based recognitions. Medcare Hospital Al Safa was recognized for Gastroenterology; Medcare Hospital Sharjah for Neurology; Medcare Orthopedics & Spine Hospital for Orthopedics; and Medcare Women & Children Hospital for Pediatrics.

Apart from this, 3 hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare across Oman and Qatar were also recognized in the list. Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital in Muscat earned recognition across five specialties: Gastroenterology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Pediatrics – one of the broadest specialty representations in the country. Aster Al Raffah Hospital in Sohar was ranked for Gastroenterology. In Qatar, Aster Hospital Qatar secured recognition in Gastroenterology and Pediatrics, highlighting its growing leadership in family and specialty care.

Speaking on the achievement, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said “With 9 hospitals being recognized for multiple specialties across GCC, it is a reflection of the strength of our clinical ecosystem and medical expertise within Aster. As we deepen our focus on specialized, outcome-driven care, we remain committed to building a future where patients across the Middle East can access world-class expertise close to home.”

Newsweek’s Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East 2026 list, developed with Statista, highlights hospitals that excel in six high-impact disciplines across seven Middle Eastern nations. The evaluation combines global peer recommendations, accreditation excellence, and the adoption of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs).

With 15 hospitals across the GCC, Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to driving healthcare excellence in the region – expanding centers of excellence, integrating advanced diagnostics, and leveraging best-practice clinical protocols across the network. The inclusion of nine Aster DM Healthcare hospitals across five specialties in GCC reflects Aster’s long-term commitment to delivering complex, specialized treatments with superior outcomes and a seamless patient experience.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 125 clinics, and 340 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

