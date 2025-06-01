Sharjah, UAE – The College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) presented its highly anticipated annual graduation exhibition, Six Degrees, on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP). Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, attended the opening and officially inaugurated the exhibit.

Six Degrees Graduate Showcase

In its 15th year, the exhibition brought together the work of graduating students across CAAD’s diverse degree programs—architecture, interior design, design management, multimedia design, visual communication and urban planning. The opening ceremony was open to the public and served as an important platform for connecting emerging talent from CAAD with representatives from the design professions in the UAE.

“For each student, Six Degrees represents the culmination of four or five years of rigorous studio practice, creative exploration and growth. It offers our community a moment of celebration, reflection and pride,” said Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of CAAD. “The show has grown significantly over the years, and, as I mark my final year as dean, I am deeply grateful to those at CAAD who work tirelessly to bring it to life. I feel fortunate to have witnessed so many generations of CAAD graduates launch their professional journeys through this platform.”



“We are proud to host Six Degrees at SRTIP, a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the exceptional talent nurtured at the American University of Sharjah. This exhibition reflects our ongoing commitment to bridging academia and industry, and to empowering the next generation of designers and architects who will shape more sustainable, human-centered cities and products for the future,” said H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

The event also included the CAAD annual awards ceremony. This year, 28 outstanding students and faculty were recognized for their exceptional academic performance, creative accomplishments, leadership and service to the university community.



“Six Degrees has always been more than just a showcase—it’s a celebration of transformation. Year after year, it captures the evolution of creative thought, the courage to challenge convention and the spirit of design that defines CAAD. Returning to the show is a reminder of the energy and imagination that first shaped me as a student and now fuels my work as a professional,” said CAAD alumna Tala Alnounou.



CAAD is widely recognized for its distinctive studio-based education model and interdisciplinary approach to design. As the top-ranked school (tied) for architecture and the built environment in the UAE and among the top 260 schools globally for art and design (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025), CAAD offers creatively-gifted students a dynamic environment in which to sharpen their creative skills and make their mark in the world of design.



AUS Artist-in-Residence showcase

This year’s Six Degrees showcase was accompanied by Najat Makki, Artist in Residence, 2024–25, a special exhibition of selected works by pioneering Emirati visual artist Dr. Najat Makki, developed during her residency at AUS. Dr. Makki’s exhibited works explore transitions in time and place through layered color, ornamentation and abstraction—offering a deeply personal yet universally resonant reflection on memory, heritage and modernity.

Dr. Makki’s residency at AUS was part of a broader vision championed by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, to position creative practice as a central pillar of academic life.

Exhibition Details: The Six Degrees showcase and Najat Makki Artist in Residence 2024–25 are part of the same exhibition space at SRTIP.

Dates and Open times: From June 1, the exhibition will be open to public from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The exhibition will remain open until June 6.

Location: Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

