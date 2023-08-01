​​​​​GENEVA – Air transport industry IT provider SITA and Envision Digital, a Singapore-headquartered global net zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, today signed a new partnership to help airports reduce operational costs and support their net zero ambitions.

The companies have developed solutions that allow real-time data IoT flows, enabling airports to monitor and report their energy usage, emissions from aircraft and other vehicles, and their carbon footprint. Airports can use insights from these data feeds to take action to reduce consumption costs and resulting emissions. In future, the above solutions will allow airports to harness and orchestrate renewable energy sources.

These solutions will be pivotal to SITA’s Total Airport Management concept, which will help airports manage every aspect of their operation and bring sustainability into the heart of holistic operational decision making.

Drew Griffiths, Head of SITA AT AIRPORTS, said: “Today, SITA works with nearly 1,000 airports globally to manage every aspect of their operations, from baggage and passenger processing to airside and aircraft operations. Supporting airports to reduce costs and cut their greenhouse gas emissions is a natural extension of this offering and one our customers have asked for. We look forward to working with Envision in delivering this new capability as part of our wider airport offering.”

As part of the partnership, SITA will create a new Center of Excellence to accelerate product development and customer project delivery. The partnership harnesses Envision Digital’s strengths in energy management and smart building solutions, with SITA’s strengths in air transport technology and operations to support airports and make their operation more efficient and sustainable.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director at Envision Digital, said: “Airports have been progressive in their ambition to reach net zero. This partnership combines our AIoT leadership with SITA’s expertise in the air transport industry to create low-carbon aviation solutions that help the industry to reach its goal.”

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe, and we bridge 45% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is the world’s leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities, with the goal of accelerating progress towards carbon-free energy and improving quality of life for all of humanity. The company’s EnOSTM decarbonization platform manages over 220 million devices and 560 Gigawatts of electricity, powering highly configurable, end to end IIOT solutions that use AI to reduce carbon emissions and costs, improve return on capital, and simplify reporting and compliance. The company has over 1,000 employees and 14 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Malaysia, China, Japan and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, visit www.envision-digital.com

