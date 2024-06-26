Abu Dhabi, UAE - In a move set to redefine the future of commercial vehicles, SINGAUTO, the Singapore-based innovator, today unveiled its global brand at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. With an ambitious vision to be a world-leading, new energy, intelligent, complete logistics solutions provider, SINGAUTO launched its inaugural masterpiece: world’s first one-step new energy intelligent refrigerated vehicle.

During the launch, SINGAUTO presented its latest innovative model which integrates autonomous driving capabilities and advanced cold chain logistics technology, featuring an AI-powered digital platform, multi-temperature control, independent suspension, and a sophisticated cloud platform for fleet management.

The company also signed product agreements with DAEJI P&I, Shandong Heima Group. These partnerships underscore SINGAUTO’s dedication to global market expansion and its strategy of fostering high-quality international collaborations.

This event also gathered industry leaders and potential partners to witness the future of intelligent, sustainable logistics. Showcasing SINGAUTO’s advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions, the company reinforced its commitment to innovation.

Taking center stage, SINGAUTO's Global CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Chen, outlined the company's strategic direction for the UAE, and beyond. With over two decades of leadership experience in the global auto industry, Mr. Chen introduced a compelling new brand vision and core values, further solidifying SINGAUTO's position in the evolving landscape of logistics.

Mr. Chen commented on the future of SINGAUTO’s global launch saying, “The UAE is not just the economic and innovation hub of the Middle East; the country is leading the transition towards clean energy and high-tech industries so it is the ideal base for our ambition. Our focus on sustainability and innovation, aligning with the UAE's goal of 44% clean energy by 2050, will redefine the logistics industry. We aim to create a more sustainable, innovative, and efficient logistics landscape through advanced technologies and global partnerships. Our vision is to be your trusted partner, ensuring long-term success for our customers .”

SINGAUTO's strategic vision for the future includes developing the world’s largest commercial EV industrial district in the UAE. This ambitious initiative aligns with the company's goals of becoming a leader in the logistics industry while simultaneously supporting the nation's sustainable transportation objectives.