Manama, Bahrain: Silah Gulf B.S.C.(c) announces the extension of the subscription period for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which commenced on 29 December 2025, following the Central Bank of Bahrain approval.



The subscription period will now close on Monday, 26 January 2026. All other terms and conditions of the IPO remain unchanged, and all related agreements, including the Lead Manager Agreement, the Underwriting Agreement, and the Receiving Bank Agreement, shall remain in full force and effect. Accordingly, the revised IPO timetable is as follows:



Offering Period Monday 29 December 2025 to Monday 26 January 2026 Opening Date of the Offering Period Monday 29 December 2025 Closing Date of the Offering Period Monday 26 January 2026 Results of Applications and Allotment basis announcement date Wednesday 28 January 2026 CBB Approval on Allotment Statement and Shareholders List Thursday 29 January 2026 Allotment Date Sunday 1 February 2026 Distribution of Refunds Date Wednesday 4 February 2026 Signing of Listing Agreement with licensed exchange Thursday 5 February 2026 Commencement of Trading Date Tuesday 10 February 2026 Constitutive General Assembly Tuesday 17 February 2026



Details of the revised IPO timetable are set out in the Supplementary Prospectus dated January 19,2026, which should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated December 18,2025

Investors may continue to submit their applications electronically through the eIPO portal at eipo.bahrainbourse.com, or in person at the following participating branches of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK): Main Branch, Souq Al Baraha Branch, Exhibition Financial Mall Branch, and Atrium Mall Branch.



Potential investors are encouraged to carefully review the IPO Prospectus for further information on the offering and the associated risks. The Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus are available electronically at www.silah.bh and www.sicobank.com. Printed copies of the Prospectus and application form are also available at all participating BBK branches.

About Silah

Silah Gulf is a premium, multi-award-winning customer experience solutions provider headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2009. Silah specializes in contact center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), training, consulting and technology services applying international best practices. Silah has over 15 years in the CX and BPO industry and currently employs over 900 professionals in the region. Silah is a Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company portfolio company.