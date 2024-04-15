Dubai, UAE – Siemon, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, proudly announces that its LightVerse® copper/fibre combo patch panel has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The LightVerse copper/fibre combo patch panel breaks new ground in space-constrained data centres and intelligent buildings by seamlessly integrating high-performance fibre optic and copper connectivity within a single 1U rack space. This innovative solution eliminates the need for separate panels, saving valuable space and simplifying network deployments.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Henry Siemon, President and CEO of Siemon. “The LightVerse copper/fibre combo patch panel embodies our commitment to continuous innovation, providing our customers with the agility and efficiency they need to thrive in today’s hyper-connected world.”

“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honouring Siemon as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organisations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

The LightVerse copper/fibre combo patch panel underlines Siemon’s ongoing commitment to innovation. The company invests heavily in research and development to continuously advance network infrastructure solutions globally.

For more information about Siemon LightVerse copper/fibre combo patch panels, please visit www.siemon.com/LVCombo.

For more information about Siemon innovation, please visit www.siemon.com/innovation.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for data centres, LANs and intelligent buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers a comprehensive suite of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data centre power and cooling systems and intelligent infrastructure management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of industry standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry.

Siemon OEM Technologies is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. Siemon provides custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, leading manufacturers, value-added resellers and system integrators. www.siemon.com

