IEC established as cancer specialist for Varian systems since 2005.

Will enable holistic healthcare solutions tailored for Egypt.

Cairo, Egypt: Siemens Healthineers Egypt and IEC Medical Systems (Industry and Engineering Consultants for Medical Systems), with the support of Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Healthineers International AG, have closed an agreement to work towards a transfer of the business related to Varian equipment sales and services from IEC to Siemens Healthineers.

This will enhance Siemens Healthineers Egypt’s range of solutions to include a wide array of medical applications, from advanced diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics to life-saving oncology treatments. This expansion will further strengthen the capabilities of Siemens Healthineers in oncology and precision medicine, following its 2021 acquisition of U.S.-based Varian. Additionally, it supports the company’s broader strategy of strengthening its global distribution by utilizing opportunities and going direct to customers in more markets around the world.

Since 2005, IEC Medical Systems has established itself as a specialized company in cancer treatment equipment and software, particularly with Varian’s radiotherapy devices and software solutions. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Siemens Healthineers, enabling the company to deliver integrated, cutting-edge healthcare solutions tailored to the Egyptian healthcare sector.

Amro Kandil, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, said: "This acquisition is a transformative step for Siemens Healthineers Egypt, reinforcing our commitment to advancing healthcare in the country. By integrating Varian’s cutting-edge oncology solutions into our portfolio, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also ensuring that patients in Egypt have continued greater access to world-class cancer care."

Siemens Healthineers Egypt’s acquisition of IEC Medical Systems enhances its capacity to deliver advanced healthcare solutions, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the healthcare sector.

