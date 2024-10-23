Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, participated in the second edition of “The Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development” PHDC’24 hosted by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population from October 21st to October 24th to unveil strategic initiatives and showcase its diverse portfolio of innovative breakthroughs. The event, under the auspices of H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, served as a vital platform for showcasing healthcare innovations and fostering knowledge sharing to navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape in Egypt.

Siemens Healthineers’ participation underscores its role as a strategic partner to Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, significantly contributing to the advancement of national healthcare initiatives. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, point-of-care systems, and cancer therapy, Siemens Healthineers is committed to delivering world-class healthcare across the country, aligning with its mission to make healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.

In line with its support for the Egyptian government's efforts to address major health challenges, Siemens Healthineers launched the "Know Your Number" initiative at the conference in collaboration with the General Department of Radiology – Ministry of Health. This program aims to raise awareness about liver health by promoting regular screenings and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices to mitigate the risk of liver-related diseases. The introducing this vital program in Egypt will empower individuals with essential knowledge and resources for improving liver health.

As part of this initiative, Siemens Healthineers provided free, fast, and effective liver health assessments, utilizing the AQUSAN Sequoia (UDFF) (Ultrasound-Derived Fat Fraction) measurement., this less than a 5-minute examination provides valuable insights into the percentage of the liver’s fat, serving as an important indicator of the lifestyle quality.

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, expressed pride in participating in this significant event to advance Egypt’s healthcare sector, stating: “Building on our successful partnerships with the Ministry of Health as a key strategic ally to the government’s transformative initiatives, we are committed to supporting healthcare advancement through our innovative breakthroughs. We are proud to introduce ‘Know Your Number’ initiative which underscores our dedication to promoting health awareness, with a distinct focus on liver health, improving access to care, and contributing to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector, in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

Siemens Healthineers remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the future of healthcare in Egypt, reinforcing its position as a key player in the region’s healthcare landscape. Through long-term partnerships with the Egyptian Government and innovative initiatives, the company aims to enhance quality of care, improve patient outcomes, and promote health awareness across the nation.