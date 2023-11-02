Cairo, Egypt: - Siemens Healthineers, a renowned global leader in medical technology, participated in the biggest Radiology Conference in Egypt, at its second round taking place 1-3 November under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Prof. Khaled Abd El Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population. The event, organized by the General Department of Radiology (GDR) in partnership with the Egyptian Society of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine (ESRNM), aiming to provide a platform for Radiology professionals to discuss healthcare challenges and strategies while improving access to quality care.

Among the innovations slated to be highlighted are the Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Free.Max MRI and the Siemens Healthineers Dual Source CT, both representing the forefront of radiology technology, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to deliver state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities.

Notable dignit aries, including Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, and other prominent figures, visited the Siemens Healthineers booth during the conference, gaining firsthand experience with the company's latest radiology innovations.

The conference featured an educational symposium "Stroke Neurological Pathways from Basic Imaging to Advanced Therapy." facilitating knowledge exchange and provided healthcare professionals with insights into latest radiology advancements and best practices.

Eng. Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, and Eritrea, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's participation in the conference. He stated, "At Siemens Healthineers, our ambition and vision is clear; as a medical technology company, we pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere, sustainably and we are committed in our endeavour to expand access to care for all. We are excited to bring this vision to life at the 2nd International Radiology Conference, where we will proudly present our latest innovations and cutting-edge solutions, with a profound focus on improving patient outcomes Our mission is to redefine healthcare possibilities, and this conference is a crucial milestone in our journey to transform and elevate healthcare standards in Egypt and beyond. "

Siemens Healthineers participation in the conference underscores the company's ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population. As part of this partnership, Siemens Healthineers has initiated several joint programs in the country, including courses offered through the Siemens Healthineers Academy, Egypt that are tailored to provide comprehensive training for healthcare professionals responsible for operating and maintaining diagnostic equipment, further enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the region.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology.

