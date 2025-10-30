Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has signed a contribution agreement with Siemens Energy to support the Life Endowment campaign, a pioneering initiative dedicated to building sustainable financial streams for healthcare and improving the well-being of the most vulnerable chronic disease patients.

Under the agreement, Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, will support the Life Endowment campaign over the course of five years. This perpetual contribution reflects the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare access by supporting treatment costs, medical research, the provision of essential equipment, and the development of healthcare facilities in the UAE.

This contribution further illustrates the vital role of public-private collaboration in ensuring that healthcare remains sustainable, equitable, and inclusive. By bringing together national institutions, businesses, and philanthropists, the Life Endowment campaign demonstrates how collective giving can become a financial engine for long-term social progress and healthier communities.

Launched under the slogan “With You for Life”, the Life Endowment campaign has redefined charitable giving through modern endowment models. In less than one month, it achieved a historic milestone by raising more than nine hundred million dirhams from over two hundred thousand contributors, a remarkable success that reflects the depth of solidarity and trust within the UAE community.

The campaign is dedicated to supporting patients with chronic illnesses and People of Determination, ensuring that essential care reaches those who need it most, while safeguarding their dignity and well-being.

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “The Life Endowment is about more than financing healthcare, it is about transforming generosity into lasting impact. Siemens Energy’s support reflects the spirit of solidarity that makes this campaign a true movement for change. “Every dirham committed becomes part of a perpetual fund that protects families today and sustains care for generations to come. I call on individuals, institutions, and philanthropists to continue joining this journey. Together, we can expand the reach of Life Endowment, change lives, and inspire hope across our community.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director Subregion UAE, Siemens Energy, said: “By joining Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s Life Endowment project, Siemens Energy is proud to contribute to sustainable community initiatives that address real needs. This partnership reflects our global Energy4Good efforts, where we aim to support social progress and drive lasting positive change for people”

Looking ahead, Awqaf Abu Dhabi will continue to expand its portfolio of innovative endowment initiatives across vital sectors, strengthening the UAE’s role as a model of sustainable philanthropy where finance and compassion work hand-in-hand to deliver lasting social impact.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

About Siemens Energy:

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 102,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €34.5 billion in fiscal year 2024. www.siemens-energy.com.