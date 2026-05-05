Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, is advancing orthopedic care in Qatar with the introduction of a specialized pediatric orthopedic sports medicine service. The latest offering from the Orthopedics Department, delivers growth-sparing surgical techniques, tailored for children and young adults.

Dr. Farhan Ali Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Sidra Medicine said: “Accurate and early diagnosis is critical in pediatric sports injuries, as delayed or incorrect treatment can significantly impact outcomes. Unlike adult sports medicine, treating young athletes requires a fundamentally different approach, as children have open growth plates that are highly vulnerable to long-term damage if not managed correctly.”

“Our pediatric orthopedic sports medicine service reinforces our position as a regional hospital of choice for highly specialized pediatric care. It addresses a critical gap in pediatric orthopedics and reduces the need for families to travel abroad for treatment,” continued Dr. Ali.

The impact of the service was recently demonstrated through the successful treatment of a rare and complex pediatric case, highlighting Sidra Medicine’s ability to deliver advanced, precision-led care for growing children.

From delayed diagnosis to specialized intervention

A 12-year-old patient with a sports-related knee injury continued to experience pain and instability despite being treated at another external facility.

He was referred to Sidra Medicine for further assessment. Upon evaluation, specialists conducted a comprehensive reassessment and confirmed the diagnosis of a rare femoral avulsion of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Dr. Nedal Alkhatib, Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at Sidra Medicine said: “While sports injury procedures are widely available across private hospitals in Doha, this level of pediatric specialization remains limited. Thanks to our experience, we were able to identify an exceptionally uncommon injury, with only a limited number of cases reported worldwide. Our care program involved a highly specialized approach tailored to a growing patient.”

Advanced surgical approach for growing bodies

The procedure used a minimally invasive arthroscopic technique with all-suture anchors, without metal or permanent implants. Crucially, the procedure preserved the patient’s growth plates which are particularly vulnerable in children and young adults.

The patient has since shown strong recovery, with restored joint stability and improved function.

“Treating sports injuries in children is fundamentally different from adult care. Growth plates are the most vulnerable part of a child’s skeleton. If not addressed correctly, they can create long-term compilations such as limb length discrepancies or deformities. Our approach focuses on repairing the injury while preserving normal development to ensure long-term outcomes are not compromised,” continued Dr. Alkhatib.

The patient’s family also highlighted the impact of the care journey at Sidra Medicine: “After months of uncertainty and seeing our son continually struggling with pain, coming to Sidra Medicine was a turning point for us. The team took the time to reassess his condition thoroughly and explained everything clearly. What gave us the most reassurance was their focus on treating the injury while protecting his growth and future mobility. We are incredibly grateful to see him regain his strength and confidence.”

Latest standard for pediatric sports medicine in Qatar

Sidra Medicine’s latest pediatric orthopedic sports medicine offering from the department of orthopedics, is led by Dr Nedal Alkhatib, a dual fellowship-trained attending surgeon, specialized in pediatric orthopedics and orthopedic sports medicine.

The service offers comprehensive management of sports-related injuries in children and young adults, supported by advanced surgical techniques and tailored rehabilitation programs.

As participation in youth sports continues to grow, the demand for precise, age-specific care is increasing, and Sidra Medicine continues to meet this need by ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time, with outcomes that support both recovery and long-term health. For more details, please visit www.sidra.org.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare and international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333, visit our website at 0