Gross Assets Under Management (AUMs) grew by 25% to reach BD 2.3 billion (USD 6.0 billion)

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain SICO BSC (c), licensed as a conventional wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain “CBB”, announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2023.

On a quarterly basis, SICO recorded consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 2.2 million (USD 5.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the BD 742 thousand (USD 2 million) recorded in the final quarter of the previous year, a 197% year-on-year rise. The boost in net profitability over the three-month period was driven primarily by higher investment income and an increase in AUMs, resulting in growth in net fee income. Efficient liquidity management and an increase in the repo-based business contributed to the increase in net interest income. Brokerage income recorded the increase, with fixed income brokerage acting as the key contributor. Earnings per share were 5.65 Bahraini fils in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.77 Bahraini fils in the same three-month period of last year. SICO reported a total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of BD 2.5 million (USD 6.5 million), an increase of 207% compared to BD 799 thousand (USD 2.1 million) recorded in the same quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2023, SICO reported BD 4.4 million (USD 11.6 million) in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, representing a 23% increase from the BD 3.6 million (USD 9.4 million) recorded for the year ended 31 December 2022. All lines of business exhibited resilient performance in 2023. Earnings per share recorded 10.70 Bahraini fils in 2023, up from 8.45 Bahraini fils in 2022. SICO’s comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at BD 4.6 million (USD 12.2 million) in 2023, compared to BD 3.3 million (USD 8.7 million) in 2022, representing a 40% increase.

Total equity attributed to shareholders as of 31 December 2023 was up 1% to BD 70.5 million (USD 187 million) from BD 70.0 million (USD 185.6 million) at year-end 2022. Meanwhile, total assets as at year-end 2023 grew 39% to BD 389.9 million (USD 1.0 billion) compared to BD 280.0 million (USD 742.7 million) as at 31 December 2022.

Based on this performance, SICO’s Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 5% of the eligible share capital, aggregating to BD 2.1 million (USD 5.7 million), subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the General Assembly.

SICO recorded net investment income of BD 4.4 million (USD 11.8 million) in 2023, a 326% growth from the BD 1.0 million (USD 2.8 million) recorded in the prior year. Net fee income for the year declined 7% to BD 8.1 million (USD 21.6 million) compared to BD 8.7 million (USD 23.1 million) registered in 2022. Net fee income came lower due to a decrease in performance fees booked in 2023 compared to 2022. Meanwhile, net interest income saw a 37% year-on-year increase to BD 3.6 million (USD 9.5 million) in 2023. Finally, brokerage and other income remained flat at BD 2.1 million (USD 5.7 million) in 2023.

On a gross basis (including leverage) SICO’s assets under management (AUMs) rose 25% to BD 2.3 billion (USD 6.0 billion) in 2023 from BD 1.8 billion (USD 4.8 billion) in 2022.

Chairman of the Board, Abdulla Kamal, commented on SICO’s performance for the year saying, “During the year, SICO delivered a strong financial performance. Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, financial prudence, and a disciplined investment approach continued to propel us towards our overarching goals, allowing us to deliver consistent growth, preserve profitability, and substantially increase in our assets under management irrespective of prevailing market conditions. We look forward to maintaining this momentum, creating value for stakeholders, strengthening our leading position in the region, and continuing to deliver forward-thinking solutions that serve the objectives of our customers and shareholders.”

Chief Executive Officer, Najla Al-Shirawi, added, “Our robust balance sheet, enhanced risk management framework, and focus on organic growth across business lines, were all catalysts that led to this positive financial performance. In terms of funds, our portfolios and funds continued to outperform benchmark indices, with assets under management rising to their highest-ever recorded levels. SICO succeeded in cementing its position as the partner of choice for significant M&A transactions in Bahrain and retained its top ranking in terms of both value and volume of transactions for brokerage. Our focus during the year was on expanding and deepening our regional footprint by leveraging the knowledge and expertise that we have carefully cultivated for over 25 years. In Saudi, SICO Capital’s AUMs grew by 114% and the team executed its first ever transaction on Nomu. Looking ahead, our emphasis remains on direct and indirect expansion in key markets.”

SICO’s performance during 2023 was recognized by several prestigious organizations, with the Bank receiving multiple accolades throughout the year. SICO was named Best Investment Bank in Bahrain by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 as well as the Global Finance Awards 2023. Its fund strategy was named the Best MENA Fixed Income Fund Strategy by The Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023. SICO was awarded Best Asset Manager and Best Broker in Bahrain by Middle East Banking Awards 2023. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Bahrain by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. Showcasing the resilience of its brokerage business, SICO has retained its ranking as the number one broker on the Bahrain Bourse for the twenty-fifth consecutive year.

SICO is listed on Bahrain Bourse (“BHB”) and its code is SICO-C. The press release and full set of financial statements will be available on SICO and BHB websites.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 6.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based asset management provider, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO Group has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO Group has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

