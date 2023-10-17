SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announces the launch of its comprehensive research app, which facilitates access to the bank’s extensive GCC research portfolio of stocks, providing clients with a seamless user experience. SICO’s sell-side research team has been actively researching GCC markets since 1995 and its recent app launch is a continuation of its commitment to enhance its service towards its brokerage clients.



The key features of the SICO Research App include access to wide-ranging research and analysis on over 100 GCC-listed companies; up-to-date market and stock-specific news; analyst recommendations; IPO notes and guidance; and details of SICO’s model Top-20 stock portfolio. A product of SICO’s sell-side Research division, Top-20’s portfolio encompasses a diversified range of stocks across GCC, which have been picked and managed by the Research team, backed by fundamental research and timely calls, and has a strong track record of beating the benchmark and can be replicated without any fees.



Nishit Lakhotia, SICO's Head of Research, emphasized the significance of this new offering, stating, “As one of the largest research houses in the region, the SICO Research App empowers our clients with timely market and stock specific analyses, recommendations, and expert insights at their fingertips, assisting their investment decisions. In today's fast-paced financial markets, staying well-informed is essential, and our app ensures that our clients have a powerful tool to navigate the complexities of the GCC markets with confidence and capitalize on the opportunities the market has to offer. Our Top-20 model stock portfolio has returned more than two times its benchmark since its launch in November 2017 and continues to outperform its GCC benchmark by more than 19.4% in FY23TD (end of September). We believe that the new app marks a milestone in our mission to enhance our user experience, reflecting our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier research and unparalleled support to our valued clients.”



SICO Research App is available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play.



About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 5 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based asset management provider, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.



Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com

