Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the soft opening of the first phase of the "Najd Al Meqsar" project. Managed by the Sharjah Collection, this project stands as a premier luxury hospitality and heritage tourism destination in Khorfakkan, located in the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Phase 1 of the project boasts features that promise an immersive and enriching experience for local guests and international visitors. Accommodations include 7 meticulously restored units within a house that is over 100 years old, each offering breathtaking mountain views. Situated on 17,210 m² offering a glimpse into the past alongside facilities and attractions, including a restaurant, reception area, and a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress, providing an unforgettable experience for guests. Connecting directly with nature. Adventure seekers can explore walking trails while enjoying panoramic views of Khorfakkan, immersing themselves in the historical spirit of the village, and accessing to Al Rafisah Dam through a dedicated trail.

Innovative approach to hospitality and heritage preservation

The asset has been conceived, designed, and executed in accordance with ESG standards. It speaks volumes of Shurooq’s continued and strong commitment to protecting and preserving Sharjah’s history and culture while enabling the world to access and experience them.

In the restoration and development of this historic village — part of a broader restoration effort in the area in collaboration with the Sharjah Infrastructure Development Authority (Mubadara) — the utmost care has been taken to utilise the highest quality materials that not only honour the architectural legacy but also compliment the natural surroundings, and simultaneously provide attractive destinations for modern travellers.

Phase 2… reviving the history of the region

Looking ahead, Phase 2, scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2026, promises to elevate the guest experience even further. Anticipated additional units overlooking the valleys situated on 16,500 m² offering communal spaces for a holistic experience. Guests will have the opportunity to relive the nostalgia of the historic area, connecting with the region's roots in a meaningful way.

The project is being built in a strategic 2-phased development approach to protect and preserve the original foundations. Upon completion, the heritage-inspired development will provide guests with trails, quick access to the Wadi Wishi archaeological site, and more.

Elevating Sharjah’s standing in the tourism sector

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, shared his perspective, during an on-air-interview with ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’, on the impact the project will have on Sharjah’s tourism portfolio, stating, “The opening of Najd Al Meqsar marks an important moment in our pursuit to safeguard and celebrate Sharjah’s illustrious history. This project provides another milestone to honouring our past, aligned with the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Al Qaseer added: “By meticulously preserving our heritage while crafting diverse, immersive and sustainable guest experiences, we showcase the diversity of offerings within our emirate and continue to reinforce Sharjah’s regional and global standing in the investment and tourism sector. As we look towards Phase 2 and beyond, we are inviting guests to experience a journey of discovery, connection, and enrichment amidst the natural beauty and cultural richness that define Sharjah.”

Historical Artefacts Bearing Witness to the Region's History

The Najd Al Meqsar area stands as a living testament to a rich history dating back thousands of years. Located in the heart of "Wadi Wishi," it is home to the historic Al Rafisah Fort, also known as the “Sulailat Fort”. This land was once inhabited by the “Al Hanateeb tribe”, who settled near the abundant water source of "Wadi Wishi," which nourished the “Al Afalaj” irrigation system and irrigated the land.

Now submerged underwater, near the island designated for deer breeding, lie the ruins of the area once known as "Al Hara." This area thrived with life thanks to the waters from the "Wadi Al Jinn" spring and included over forty houses, in addition to the forts built on mountain tops to protect the inhabitants.

Najd Al Maqsar lies beneath the “Al Bari” or “Fort” area, which includes a mosque, a ghaf tree, and a historical rock still standing today known as "Hussat Al Meqsar." Inscribed on this rock is the phrase "Kharab Al Rafisah 1288 Hijri," (Which translates to Al Rafisah abandoned area) serving as a witness to the last prayer held in the mosque around the 1960s.

