Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has officially commenced the fencing of the 34.2 sq km Mleiha National Park, in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW). This project furthers Shurooq's ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the region's historical and ecological treasures. Set to be completed by Q4 2024, this initiative reinforces Mleiha’s role as a symbol of Sharjah’s dedication to conservation and sustainable development, while also providing significant cultural and economic benefits to the local community.

Designated by Emiri Decree No. 16 of 2024, Mleiha National Park is a protective zone for one of the oldest archaeological sites in the UAE. The fencing works mark the start of a new chapter in the park’s development, and are aimed at securing Mleiha’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage nominee and ensuring its lasting significance for future generations.

Ahmed Al Qaseer on safeguarding Mleiha's heritage for future generations

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), emphasised the importance of striking a balance between conservation and community engagement, noting, “The Mleiha National Park is a living testament to the cultural and natural heritage that defines our region. By establishing protective measures such as fencing, we are ensuring that this incredible landscape remains safeguarded so that future generations of locals and visitors alike can enjoy it while respecting its historical importance.”

He added, “This initiative is not meant to restrict access but to protect the archaeological and ecological wealth that Mleiha offers. It will allow the local community to continue benefiting from this site through sustainable tourism, educational programs, and new economic opportunities.”

Reflecting on the broader significance, Al Qaseer remarked, “Mleiha is part of the story of this land, and this fencing initiative ensures that its history and beauty will remain intact for future generations to experience, study, and cherish.”

A three-zone park for conservation, education, and adventure

The Mleiha National Park will be structured into three distinct zones to offer diverse experiences while maintaining the delicate balance between preservation and exploration. The Core Conservation Zone will prioritise the protection of natural habitats and wildlife, while the Ecotourism Zones will feature eco-friendly stays, educational programs, and adventurous activities. The Hybrid Zone will serve as a middle ground, allowing for sustainable tourism that complements conservation efforts.

The park will also become a hub for scientific research and educational initiatives, ensuring that the local community is actively involved in preserving the area's legacy.

Mleiha has long held deep cultural significance for Sharjah and the UAE, being home to some of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region. The fencing of the park is one of the many steps Shurooq is taking to protect this heritage while creating sustainable opportunities for growth in tourism and education.

Mleiha National Park Facilities

The Mleiha National Park is set to offer a range of exceptional facilities that highlight its unique blend of history, luxury, and adventure. At the heart of the park lies the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, an iconic attraction housing artifacts that date back thousands of years, providing visitors with a rich educational experience and a window into the region's ancient past. The Centre stands as a focal point for scientific research and historical exploration, making Mleiha a vital hub for understanding the UAE’s cultural legacy.

In addition to its archaeological significance, the park offers luxurious camping areas and adventure-driven activities, with 'Sky Adventures' allowing visitors to witness the stunning desert landscape from above. These experiences aim to connect visitors with the natural beauty of Mleiha in a way that balances excitement with environmental preservation.

Furthermore, Mleiha’s facilities are designed to foster meaningful interactions between visitors, professionals, and local communities, thereby enhancing both the cultural and economic potential of the region. Under the 'Sharjah Collection' umbrella, hospitality offerings such as 'Al Faya Retreat' and 'Moon Retreat' promise a seamless blend of luxury and nature, providing visitors with a world-class stay amidst the tranquil desert surroundings.