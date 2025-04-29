Dubai, The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the completion and addition of Al Rayaheen Retreat in Khorfakkan to the Sharjah Collection during its participation at Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2025). The announcement follows an ongoing extensive restoration and redevelopment programme, carried out in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, to be completed by the end of Q2 this year elevating the visitor experience and enhancing the retreat’s cultural and architectural significance.

During its participation at ATM, Shurooq also presented progress updates on several key projects, including Nomad in Kalba, its strategic partnership with The Lux Collective, and the positioning of Mleiha National Park as a leading heritage and eco-tourism destination in the region.

Shurooq’s presence at the region’s foremost travel and tourism event reflects its continued commitment to advancing integrated destinations that respect the identity of place, meet evolving traveller expectations, and uphold the principles of responsible tourism — reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a unique destination that fuses cultural depth with sustainable innovation.

Al Rayaheen Retreat – Preserving architectural heritage with contemporary elegance

The inclusion of Al Rayaheen Retreat within the Sharjah Collection – the emirate’s first homegrown luxury hospitality brand – reinforces Shurooq’s vision to deliver heritage-inspired stays across distinctive locations. The retreat offers a refined interpretation of traditional Arabian hospitality, comprising 20 restored heritage homes. The largest of these, formerly owned by the Al Mushtagal family, has been transformed into a restaurant, reception lounge, and mini museum. The remaining 19 residences seamlessly merge heritage architecture with modern comfort.

Accommodation options range from one- to four-bedroom units, each retaining its original courtyard and century-old trees. The retreat offers curated tourism and leisure activities, including kayaking, watersports, fishing, and guided tours of Khorfakkan and its shoreline.

Named after the basil plant (Rayhan), once abundant in the district known locally as Freej Al Rayhan (The Basil Neighbourhood), the retreat was restored under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The project was executed in line with UNESCO-aligned standards, ensuring the preservation of the site’s historical identity and architectural character.

Strategic vision grounded in culture, with a future-focused outlook

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated that the announcement of Al Rayaheen Retreat at ATM 2025 forms part of a broader strategic framework to diversify and enrich the tourism landscape across the emirate. He affirmed that Shurooq oversees the development, management, and operation of all properties under the Sharjah Collection, applying its expertise in building sustainable, culturally rooted luxury destinations.

Al Qaseer highlighted Khorfakkan’s rich natural and cultural assets that elevate its appeal as a key destination for both domestic and international tourism. He described Al Rayaheen Retreat as a model for heritage-based tourism that preserves collective memory through immersive and authentic experiences.

He concluded: “Our participation at ATM 2025 is a strategic opportunity to showcase Shurooq’s integrated development approach that combines ecological sensitivity with heritage preservation. This model supports environmental sustainability, revitalises local economies, and empowers SMEs, all while reinforcing Sharjah’s identity as a distinctive and responsible tourism destination.”

Nomad – A new eco-retreat concept in Kalba’s natural landscapes

Shurooq also spotlighted the upcoming launch of Nomad in Kalba, a pioneering eco-retreat featuring 20 luxury trailers set within one of the emirate’s most biodiverse areas. The retreat has been designed with minimal environmental impact in mind, using solar energy and eco-friendly construction materials that blend into the surrounding landscape.

The official opening of the project is expected in Q3 2025. Once launched, Nomad will further strengthen the Sharjah Collection’s positioning as a hub for nature-based, sustainable hospitality experiences.

Additional properties under the Sharjah Collection highlighted at ATM include Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, and Al Badayer Retreat. These destinations offer distinctive lodging in Sharjah’s diverse natural settings, with culinary experiences led by Michelin-starred chefs and a focus on preserving local identity, heritage, and sustainability.

Shurooq and The Lux Collective – Strengthening Sharjah’s global hospitality profile

During ATM 2025, Shurooq also announced a key update in its collaboration with global hospitality group The Lux Collective: the rebranding of LUX* Al Jabal to LUX* Khorfakkan. This strategic change strengthens the project’s identity and connection with the coastal city and its unique landscape along the Gulf of Oman.

Located between Khorfakkan and Luluya, the resort is scheduled to open in Q4 2025. It will feature 45 bespoke units with architectural elements reflecting environmental consciousness, including the use of PEFC-certified Finnish timber.

In addition, LUX* Al Bridi, located in Al Dhaid near Sharjah Safari, is expected to open in Q1 2026. The resort will feature 35 fully furnished luxury tents spread across a 784-hectare nature reserve, offering a high-end eco-tourism experience immersed in Sharjah’s diverse wildlife and natural habitats.

Mleiha National Park – Where ancient history meets modern sustainability

Spanning 34.2 square kilometres in the central region of Sharjah, Mleiha National Park is a flagship project within Shurooq’s environmental and cultural tourism portfolio. It is the first protected area in the region to combine archaeological, ecological, and recreational elements within a single, integrated destination.

At the exhibition, Shurooq presented the full scope of the Mleiha National Park, highlighting its significance as a model for sustainable heritage tourism. As part of this showcase, Shurooq also showcased the newly published visual reference book, “Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE”, created in collaboration with renowned publisher Assouline. The book is currently on display at the Shurooq pavilion.

With archaeological findings indicating human settlement in the area for over 200,000 years, Mleiha is recognised as one of the most important historical sites in the Arabian Peninsula. Visitors to the park can experience a range of activities including stargazing, desert trekking, camping and glamping, paragliding, luxury hospitality, and guided explorations of pre-Islamic ruins — offering an immersive journey through time that connects the past with the present.