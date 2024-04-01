United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) today announced the postponement of the publication of its 2023 audited financial statements pending the finalisation of negotiations with creditors regarding a debt restructuring initiative aimed at reducing leverage and bolstering its capital base.

As previously disclosed on 13 March 2024, SHUAA has initiated a Consent Solicitation (CS) concerning amending the terms and conditions of USD 150 million in outstanding bonds, maturing on March 31, 2024. The outcome of the CS is anticipated to be determined and announced to all stakeholders by 5 April 2024.

SHUAA emphasizes the critical importance of noteholders' support for the ongoing restructuring proposal, which is integral to facilitating a third-party capital injection and restoring business stability and continuity. The proposed solution most importantly secures the going concern status of the company and offers the best available option to noteholders by offering cash settlement along with the opportunity to participate in the equity of the business.

Pending the outcome of negotiations with creditors, and subject to regulatory approvals, SHUAA intends to convene a general assembly of shareholders by the end of April to determine subsequent steps.

