Shuaa Al Sharq Automotive Company, the exclusive distributor for JAC Motors in Saudi Arabia as a member of Abdullatif Alissa Group Holding, celebrated the grand opening of the latest integrated showroom for JAC cars in Saudi Arabia, in a large ceremony in the beating heart of the city of Riyadh. The new center is located in the heart of the most important neighborhoods in Riyadh (Rawdah District, Khurais Main Road), a gathering place of elite car showrooms and leading institutions.

The new center offers a wide range of JAC vehicles including compact sedans, SUVs’, and commercial vehicles, to cater to the different preferences and needs of customers. With the new showroom, Shuaa Al Sharq aims to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia and offer high-quality vehicles with advanced technology, efficient engines, in a market witnessing high competition within similar vehicle categories.

"We are very excited to open our new showroom in Riyadh and expand our presence in Saudi Arabia. This is a testament to our commitment to the Saudi market and our ambition to serve our customers better by offering them the latest models with exceptional technology and features", said JAC General Manager in Saudi Arabia.

The new center features a modern design, incorporates a modern sales showroom, with a warehouse to secure spare parts, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to provide visitors with a unique and memorable experience.

Worth mentioning that Shuaa Al Sharq prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to provide the best possible features and benefits to our customers. Every JAC passenger vehicle is backed by a 6-year or 150,000 km exceptional factory warranty, along with 6 years of roadside assistance service. Shuaa Al Sharq promise of commitment to its customers does not end with a mere purchase due to its special interest in providing outstanding after-sales support, including available spare parts and service centers.

