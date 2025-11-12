The new service, powered by Shory’s AI-driven platform and integrated with TAMM 4.0, enables Abu Dhabi citizens and residents to arrange vehicle inspection, renew insurance, and complete car registration in one seamless, paperless journey.

The service integrates with TAMM 4.0 new features like AutoGov and Single Prompt features that automate renewals and simplify customer journey.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Shory, a First.tech company and the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, announced the onboarding of its digital vehicle insurance renewal service on TAMM 4.0, in collaboration with TAMM – the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform.

This newly integrated service on TAMM 4.0 leverages AI to simplify and digitize essential vehicle-related services, allowing residents to complete renewals and registrations through a single, secure, and government-verified process.

Through TAMM 4.0, users can now arrange vehicle inspection, renew insurance, and complete car registration in one seamless, AI-powered conversation – anytime, anywhere via the TAMM app or website.

The service connects directly with Shory systems to verify inspection, insurance, and registration details in real time, enabling transactions to be completed securely within seconds. The platform delivers a fully digital and government-verified experience, authenticated through UAE PASS, allowing residents to complete their renewals with confidence and ease.

The service will be accessible via TAMM 4.0 leveraging its new features like AutoGov and Single Prompt capabilities that automate renewals and simplify citizen services across Abu Dhabi.

AutoGov allows customers to pre-authorize and automate recurring transactions, securely storing verified data so renewals occur automatically on their due date.

Single Prompt enables customers to complete an entire service with one natural-language command, such as “renew my Lincoln car insurance with third-party cover”, with the system validating and completing the transaction instantly.

With over 3 million active TAMM users, this collaboration marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey toward proactive, AI-driven government services, offering residents a new level of convenience and reliability.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO, Shory UAE, says: “Our partnership with TAMM marks a significant step in simplifying digital insurance renewals for residents. By integrating the government’s leading AI-powered platform, we’re making insurance simpler, faster, and fully online. Together, we’re redefining how citizens experience essential services in a smarter, more connected UAE.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM, says: “This integration with Shory reinforces TAMM 4.0’s role as a next-generation government platform – one that anticipates needs, simplifies interactions, and empowers every customer with faster, more intuitive digital services. Through partnerships with private sector innovators like Shory, we are delivering a new generation of proactive, paperless, and personalized government experiences, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in digital transformation.”

The service, powered by Shory’s verified systems and integrated through TAMM 4.0, further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in AI-enabled government transformation and citizen experience innovation.

About Shory

Shory is a First.tech company and the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, committed to transforming the way people access and manage insurance through technology. Shory benefits from strategic backing and regional scale, enabling it to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions across travel, vehicle and health insurance. Shory plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, including close collaboration with government entities.