Partnership to offer vehicle insurance for land travellers from Saudi Arabia to the UAE

Insurance will be available through familiar government digital platforms, enhancing convenience and digital adoption

The collaboration supports regional digital transformation and aligns with the UAE’s ICP initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Shory Group (“Shory”), a First.tech company and one of the fastest-growing AI insurtech firms in the region, has announced a strategic partnership with ELM, a pioneer in digital solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will enable travellers journeying by land from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates to access seamless vehicle insurance options, marking a significant advancement in regional digital integration.

The partnership reflects Shory’s commitment to expanding its global business footprint and enhancing customer experience through innovative technology driven solutions. By enabling integration with Saudi Arabia’s government digital platforms that provide secure e-services, travellers will now be able to purchase insurance online before reaching the UAE border. This will eliminate waiting times and streamline their journey.

This initiative builds on the success of Aber, Shory’s digital insurance platform launched in 2022 to serve land travellers entering the UAE. Aber has already achieved strong adoption, with 60 percent of users opting for online insurance by 2025. The integration with government digital platforms is expected to further accelerate this trend, making the process even more accessible and familiar to users in Saudi Arabia.

It is also closely aligned with the UAE government’s ICP programme, which aims to increase digitalisation and improve the user journey at the country’s borders.

Abdulelah Alghofaili, Co-Founder and CEO, Shory Group, said: “At Shory, our mission has always been to simplify the insurance experience through innovation and technology. This partnership with ELM is a natural extension of that vision. By integrating our services with trusted government digital channels in Saudi Arabia, we are not only making insurance more accessible for travellers between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but also actively supporting the UAE government’s ICP initiative to enhance digitalisation and improve the border experience. We see this as a stepping stone towards broader regional collaboration and smarter, more seamless travel.”

About Shory

Shory is a First.tech company and an AI insurtech brand designed to make insurance simple, fast, and fully digital, delivering convenience and transparency through digital brokerage services for both individuals and businesses. Shory benefits from strategic backing and regional scale, enabling it to deliver innovative, customer-centric insurance solutions. Shory plays a key role in supporting the digital transformation agendas through close collaboration with government and private entities.