Dubai, UAE – SHIFT Car Rental wrapped up its participation at Arabian Travel Market 2025 with a clear message: the future of mobility lies in sustainable, scalable, and technology-driven leasing. SHIFT used its platform at the region’s prime travel and tourism event to spotlight solutions that meet evolving driver needs.

A highlight of the SHIFT stand was the official unveiling of its partnership with ZEEKR, the premium EV brand recently added to the AWR Group portfolio. This marked their first joint appearance at a public event, offering a platform to outline the shared value of the collaboration. Visitors at Arabian Travel Market had the opportunity to experience ZEEKR’s groundbreaking electric vehicles firsthand, with the ZEEKR 001 on display.

The partnership not only signals the future of eco-conscious mobility in the travel and tourism sectors but also reinforces SHIFT’s commitment to cleaner, smarter transportation. Through this venture, SHIFT is expanding its fleet with advanced electric models while introducing tailored leasing packages that make premium EVs more accessible to corporate fleets, hospitality operators, and the wider mobility ecosystem.

Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility Services and AWR Trading, expressed her pride in the brand’s ongoing evolution: “SHIFT’s year-on-year growth is something we are all very proud of. New offerings, relevant collaborations, including our strategic partnership with ZEEKR, and market expansions reflect how the company continues to prioritize the customer experience.”

She added: “By introducing premium electric vehicles and expanding access to eco-friendly mobility solutions, SHIFT is delivering flexible, future-ready options that meet real-world needs while actively supporting the UAE’s national sustainability agenda.”

ZEEKR’s debut at ATM further highlights the brand’s growing footprint in the UAE’s premium EV market, showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainable luxury. As a key partner, Shift Leasing continues to drive forward with its green mobility solutions, delivering smarter options for businesses and customers alike.

“ZEEKR’s presence at ATM marks a significant milestone for our premium electric brand in the UAE,” said Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Vehicles at AW Rostamani Group. “It signals our intent to integrate high-performance EVs into sectors where innovation and sustainability are no longer optional — they’re expected. Through partners like SHIFT, we’re enabling businesses to transition toward smarter, cleaner fleets without compromising on luxury or experience.”

The stand also highlighted SHIFT Car Rental’s broader innovation efforts, including custom online dashboards that allow corporate clients to monitor and manage their fleets in real time. These tailored digital platforms provide access to usage data, electronic billing, service scheduling, and dedicated technical support, enabling over 2,000 clients to oversee more than 13,000 vehicles with precision and efficiency.

With award-winning standards, ISO certification, and a specific commercial division for van and truck rental, SHIFT continues to deliver cost-effective, future-ready mobility services across the emirates. Its ATM presence reflected both market leadership and a firm commitment to helping the public meet their vehicular goals.

About SHIFT Car Rental

SHIFT Car Rental, part of the AW Rostamani Group's AWR Mobility Services, is a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE. SHIFT provides all-around commercial packages for both short-term and long-term vehicle leasing.

SHIFT Car Rental understands the unique concerns of its clients, providing customized top-of-the-line solutions that suit both individuals and businesses. With a keen focus on innovative technology, SHIFT ensures seamless communication and collaboration through a dedicated web portal connected to high-speed, state-of-the-art servers. ISO-certified and recognized with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme (DQAP) Award, SHIFT is the only car rental company to have won both awards.

Serving over 700 corporate clients and managing a robust fleet of more than 13,000 vehicles, SHIFT supplies efficient and cost-effective vehicle management options, delivering reliable, flexible, and top-notch service that exceeds expectations. With a commitment to quality, SHIFT offers innovative features such as auto service reminders, personalized toll-free support, spot rentals, and e-billing through an online dashboard. Additionally, SHIFT provides 24/7 roadside and accident assistance, along with hassle-free maintenance scheduling.

About Zeekr

Zeekr Group, headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group from Geely Holding Group. With two brands, Lynk & Co and Zeekr, Zeekr Group aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. Utilizing its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, Zeekr Group is developing its own software systems, e-powertrain and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr Group's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true global new energy mobility solution provider.

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centers and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 440,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV, Zeekr 007, Zeekr 7X and Zeekr MIX. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include mobility, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.