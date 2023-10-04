Muscat: Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) is on a mission to make life journeys better for everyone by actively participating in serving the country’s mobility needs. In a significant step forward, Shell Oman has introduced two new service stations, raising the total number of its strategically located sites to 211 across the Sultanate. Simultaneously, the company is celebrating the inauguration of its 50th Shell Select store, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-notch services to its expanding customer base of motorists. The newly opened service stations, New Mabela Industry and Ghala Industry, along with Shell Select shops, mark a pivotal moment in Shell Oman's mission to enhance convenience, fuel accessibility, and meet the needs of the society serving their mobility needs throughout the country.

Aligned with Shell Oman's broader Mobility mission, and enabling superior journeys for its customers, the strategic placement of these new service stations is poised to meet the growing demand for fuel and automotive services. With the addition of these sites, Shell Oman has successfully launched six new locations this year, underlining its dedication to providing accessible hubs for its customers. The service stations boast a wide array of fuel options, including the high-performance Shell V-Power, powered by Shell's cutting-edge DYNAFLEX Technology. This premium fuel offering from Shell is designed to provide motorists with its best performance and efficiency, complementing other fuel choices such as Shell Mogas 95, Shell Mogas 91, and Shell Diesel.

Mahmoud Al Abri – General Manager – Corporate Relations at Shell Oman, commented, “At Shell Oman, we believe that service stations are more than just a place to refuel; they are the catalyst for happy motorists. You can be sure that at Shell, our commitment is to provide valued customers at our service stations with a seamless and unique experience, which includes quality fuels, a place to refresh and rejuvenate, and Select Stores filled with snacks and drinks. These strategically positioned stations are curated to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Shell Select made history as the Sultanate's first 24/7 convenience store, opening its doors in Al Khuwair in September 1996. Since then, Shell Select has set the gold standard for convenience stores within the fuel marketing industry. The brand has become synonymous with quality, offering a welcoming environment and a swift, hassle-free shopping experience.

In addition to these milestones, Shell Oman has recently introduced the Shell Go+ app (Shell Asia) for its loyal customers. This app enables customers to accumulate reward points with each visit, further enhancing the value proposition for Shell Oman's clientele.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 95% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

