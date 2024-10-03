Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired the annual meeting of the Advisory Council of Development and Outreach (ACDO), reflecting on the university’s achievements in advancement over the past year and charting a course for future growth.

The gathering, an essential touchpoint for the council, served as a strategic platform for members to provide feedback on initiatives, discuss opportunities for enhancing AUS’ impact, and explore new directions to elevate the university’s reputation locally and globally.

In her welcoming remarks, Sheikha Bodour highlighted the importance of the council's role in AUS’ ongoing development.

She said: ‘AUS is evolving in its role as a centre of innovation and research, and today’s discussions have reaffirmed our shared vision for its future. The insights and dedication of this council are pivotal in advancing the university’s strategic priorities. Together, we will strengthen the university’s role as a leader in learning and discovery, while fostering intellectual and economic growth in Sharjah and beyond.’

The meeting continued with a "Year of Impact" presentation, providing a detailed overview of the university’s achievements over the past academic year. This was followed by open floor discussions, where ACDO members shared their insights and offered suggestions on how to further advance the university’s strategic goals.

The meeting concluded with an address from Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, highlighting the university’s priorities for the coming year.

"The ACDO plays a vital role in shaping the future of our university and strengthening our commitment to excellence. Collaborating with visionary leaders and alumni allows AUS to drive strategic initiatives that elevate the university’s global reputation while making a significant contribution to Sharjah's socioeconomic development. As we embark on creating the university’s next strategic plan, this meeting marks an important step in ensuring AUS continues to advance in education, research and partnership development,” said Chancellor Laursen.

Established in January 2023 with the approval of the AUS Board of Trustees, ACDO focuses on fostering partnerships, resource development, and outreach on local, regional and international levels. Through its work, ACDO helps align AUS’ efforts with Sharjah’s socioeconomic priorities, while supporting excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

The 20-member council includes prominent AUS alumni and business leaders from both the global community and the region, reinforcing the university’s commitment to expanding its influence and collaboration across various sectors.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-5W92texXOm