5,000 drones formed the largest aerial logo in the world

A one-of-a-kind laser show fascinated visitors of all ages

All pavilions and zones celebrated the New Year with special featured shows and performances

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, celebrated the New Year 2024 with a number of exceptional shows and features that broke 4 Guinness World Records, including a spectacular firework display and a drone show that lasted 60 continuous minutes, supported by a number of international performances and programs, all organized to welcome the upcoming year in a cultural, entertaining atmosphere that brought a spirit of joy to visitors.

The Festival grounds and pavilions welcomed a huge crowd who were delighted to participate in the events, activities and performances presented by the Festival, in an international gathering that gathers citizens, residents and tourists from around the world to celebrate the New Year.

Audiences were astounded by the major firework display that lasted for an incredible 40 minutes to break 3 Guinness World Record in terms of quantity, time and formation, organized to bring in the New Year in style. In addition to the firework extravaganza, over 5,000 drones hovered over Al Wathba skies, filling them with wonderful formations in a dazzling show to celebrate the New Year, while breaking another Guinness World Record for the largest aerial logo

The unique laser show, introduced for the first time in the region for these celebrations, grabbed the attention of Festival visitors with its distinctive vibrant colors set to tranquil evening rhythms, marking the first minutes of the New Year. There were also special shows at the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden and the various pavilions of the Festival, along with a number of folklore performances from around the world.

The entire Festival grounds were bustling with visitors who came to experience the international celebrations, especially the Heritage Village which celebrated the New Year with Razfa and Ayalah dances, in addition to special entertainment events presented at the various pavilions. Children’s City joined the fun festivities with special activities for children, including plays and competitions at the children's theatre, fun rides in Fun Fair City, the thrilling House of Horror, Al Forsan Sports Resort, and many other special features set to enrich visitors’ experience with a festive spirit in the early hours of the New Year.

Thousands of visitors gathered around the Emirates Fountain to enjoy the special performances, including Sparkling and Confetti shows, presented by authentic American, Mexican, and Ukrainian bands, in celebration of the New Year 2024.

The international pavilions featuring the countries participating this year welcomed a massive crowd from all over the word to enjoy the carnival shows and folklore performances. The International Civilizations Parade roamed through Festival grounds, infusing a unique spirit into the celebrations scattered across every corner of the Festival, giving thousands of bystanders the opportunity to witness the multi-cultural festivities in one place that brings together the civilizations of the world.

Visitors had a golden opportunity to experience new dining variations through many local and international restaurants that cater to all tastes, who had prepared delicious offerings ready for the celebrations. In addition, the festivities also included plenty of opportunities for visitors to get great discounts and bonus surprises when shopping from the wide range of products and shops in all pavilions and areas of the Festival during this special occasion.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until the 9th of March 2024, from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, and until 1 a.m. during weekends and public holidays, to give them the opportunity to spend joyful and memorable times with family and friends, in the outdoors setting of the Festival, with numerous events, activities and competitions that are suitable for all age-groups.

