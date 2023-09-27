Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has been awarded the Gold Initiative Certificate under the theme ‘Arab Healthcare Digital Transformation Star’ by the Arab Hospitals Federation in partnership with the Health care Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).



The award was presented to SSMC during the opening ceremony of the annual MedHealth forum on Sept. 25 in the presence of regional health ministers, VIPs and c-level executives from regional public and private hospitals.



Distinguishing SSMC’s implementation of digital technologies across its diagnostic, treatment and administration processes, the award validates the hospital’s efforts in providing excellent medical care and the highest levels of patient experience.



Commenting on the award, Dr. Naser Ammash, CEO of SSMC, remarked: “This recognition highlights the efforts of our team of experts, in different specialties, leveraging the power of data and advanced digital solutions to improve patient’s experience and outcome.”



“We extend our gratitude to the Arab Hospitals Federation and HIMSS for this prestigious acknowledgment. We are committed to the advancement of science of health care delivery in our transformation journey,” he added.



The accolade recognizes SSMC’s application of digital solutions across three categories. The first is the use of virtual reality, augmented reality and metaverse in health care, for which SSMC has earned a Platinum Star.



The second, which secured SSMC a Gold Star, is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. SSMC highlighted how it has been using an AI tool, called DaLi, which is used to detect Acute Leukemia.



The third category of the award recognizes SMCC’s use of electronic health records (EHRs) to improve clinical outcomes and operational reliability, while reducing costs. SSMC submitted a case study on how it achieved complete digitalization when managing an Acute Kidney Injury, illustrating how EHRs allowed it to seamlessly manage the entire care pipeline. For this, SSMC was awarded the Silver Star.



Since its opening, SSMC has cultivated a culture aimed at providing the most trusted and highest quality of care delivered by a multispecialty practice enhanced by medical education, research and innovation in a state-of-art facility. Moving ahead, SSMC will continue to leverage technology to maximize its capabilities when it comes to serving the needs of patients in Abu Dhabi and the region.



About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of healthcare services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.



Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.



As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres and includes a hybrid operating room, 26 neonatal intensive care units and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.



For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.



About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.



SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 2 blood banks.



ts facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae.



About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and Mayo Clinic Facts for more information about Mayo.

